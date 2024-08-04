Anyone else watching Joe Rogan try on Netflix?

Jar of Flies

Jar of Flies

His special is airing live right now. He’s giving it his all to his credit. His eyes are bulged and his voice is at an all time high pitch. 10 minutes in he already filled most people’s bingo cards- Covid, Biden, vaccines, Michelle Obama’s package, humping motions. Texas has the best weed (lol.) Still waiting for his first punchline but I’m being patient. I’m sure the actual comedy will come at any moment.

Edit: I zoomed in on his watch, turns out this wasn’t actually live.
 
I couldn't tell what the fuck you were talking about from the thread title.

Here's how to make a proper title: Is anyone watching Joe Rogan's special Burn the Boat on Netflix?
 
Tell you what, when you get off dubs you can make that thread. But my title still got you in here so, yeah. Feel free to share any other notes that I’ll totally take into consideration.
 
Because I was scratching my head wondering wtf you were talking about. Since you mentioned Netflix I logged on and saw that a Rogan special was airing.
 
And no, you're insulting my intelligence by suggesting I would make a thread about a Joe Rogan comedy special. If I could make threads they'd be about today's UFC card.
 
Its amazing with his success that he even does comedy anymore, if he's a big a fan of comedy as he claims he must know he sucks at it.

Maybe he doesnt know bc its been so many years of people kissing the ring and podcast fans buying all the tickets.

He makes me laugh on the pod but his stand up makes me feel i'm being yelled at by a moron.
 
Yeah I look forward to that you seem like a guy that really takes thread starting seriously.
 
I met him on a street corner once. Like 6 or 7 summers ago. Motherfucker ending up standing there talking to me, for like 45 minutes. Same person in real life, talking to a random schmuck with no one watching, as he is in front of the cameras for millions. I will root for this guy in whatever he does. Joe Hogan is a real one
 
Fvck the JR special! I rather watch Acolyte and The Rings of Power at the same time instead
 
I don’t know how or why people listen to this bozo.

I saw somebody on Twitter post a video where he actually believed Biden’s State of the Union address was actually filmed at a different time. “Did you see his watch? It was a different time from when it actually took place.” “Jamie, pull that up… Oh, shit, it was actually live. They got me. Damn it.”
 
