Anyone else watching Joe Rogan try on Netflix?

His special is airing live right now. He’s giving it his all to his credit. His eyes are bulged and his voice is at an all time high pitch. 10 minutes in he already filled most people’s bingo cards- Covid, Biden, vaccines, Michelle Obama’s package, humping motions. Texas has the best weed (lol.) Still waiting for his first punchline but I’m being patient. I’m sure the actual comedy will come at any moment.



Edit: I zoomed in on his watch, turns out this wasn’t actually live.