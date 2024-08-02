Anyone else think Chimaev needs a Manager?

He has a manager: Andreas Michael.



It's not as simple as hopping on another card. UFC wants the time to promote him and the Abu Dhabi card was already booked with big names and a title eliminator. Also, how does UFC put all their eggs back in the Khamzat basket and spend money to promote him when he just pulled out.

Honestly, Khamzat has received more preferential treatment and marketing play than any fighter with his limited resume.

Dude will never be champion, and not because of his talent. He's a killer. But he can't make it to the cage.