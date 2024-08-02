Anyone else think Chimaev needs a Manager?

Rhood

Rhood

He needs someone like Ed Soares to think ahead for him.
Chimaev pulled out of the Saudi Arabia card in June, yet didn't think ahead to ask when the UFC will host events in the Middle East again.
He could've easily jumped back into action on the Dubai card tomorrow.

What are the odds of the UFC holding 2 events in the ME in less than 60 days?
When will he get another opportunity to fight in the Middle East again? 2025 or 2026?

I have a feeling Chimaev is done. He's become Zabit 2.0
He's Zabit Jr.
 
I think any real manager is gonna have to still deal with Kadyrov's bullshit.
 
He just needs Darren Till. Can be both his manager, his best friend, his practice whipping boy, and his haram bf.
 
Rich Paul will get him ownership in the UFC. GOAT @Revolver

75
 
He has a manager: Andreas Michael.

It's not as simple as hopping on another card. UFC wants the time to promote him and the Abu Dhabi card was already booked with big names and a title eliminator. Also, how does UFC put all their eggs back in the Khamzat basket and spend money to promote him when he just pulled out.
Honestly, Khamzat has received more preferential treatment and marketing play than any fighter with his limited resume.
Dude will never be champion, and not because of his talent. He's a killer. But he can't make it to the cage.
 
