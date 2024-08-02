Anyone else think Chimaev needs a Manager?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,202
- Reaction score
- 7,230
He needs someone like Ed Soares to think ahead for him.
Chimaev pulled out of the Saudi Arabia card in June, yet didn't think ahead to ask when the UFC will host events in the Middle East again.
He could've easily jumped back into action on the Dubai card tomorrow.
What are the odds of the UFC holding 2 events in the ME in less than 60 days?
When will he get another opportunity to fight in the Middle East again? 2025 or 2026?
I have a feeling Chimaev is done. He's become Zabit 2.0
He's Zabit Jr.
Chimaev pulled out of the Saudi Arabia card in June, yet didn't think ahead to ask when the UFC will host events in the Middle East again.
He could've easily jumped back into action on the Dubai card tomorrow.
What are the odds of the UFC holding 2 events in the ME in less than 60 days?
When will he get another opportunity to fight in the Middle East again? 2025 or 2026?
I have a feeling Chimaev is done. He's become Zabit 2.0
He's Zabit Jr.