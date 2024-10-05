Anyone else getting upset vibes?

Bend NvR Break

Bend NvR Break

Order to Chaos. Chaos to Order.
@Steel
Joined
Dec 20, 2015
Messages
33,233
Reaction score
14,170
Honestly so many people are picking Potan to squash Roundtree. It's reminding me of Weidman vs Silva, Serra vs GSP and Grasso vs Val feelings. There's so many questions about what Potan is doing after Roundtree. Is he going to fight Tom at HW? Jon at HW? Ank at 205? Return to 185 to fight DDP?
It sounds like Potan and fans are writing off Roundtree and that's when the upsets happen. I'm thinking about putting $50-100 on Roundtree. I'm not saying he's doing to win but I'm just getting that overlook the opponent and it ends in an upset feeling.
Anyone else getting that feeling?
 
This is one of the few times and upset win would do nothing for me. I just don’t rate Khalil at all
 
Bend NvR Break said:
Honestly so many people are picking Potan to squash Roundtree. It's reminding me of Weidman vs Silva, Serra vs GSP and Grasso vs Val feelings. There's so many questions about what Potan is doing after Roundtree. Is he going to fight Tom at HW? Jon at HW? Ank at 205? Return to 185 to fight DDP?
It sounds like Potan and fans are writing off Roundtree and that's when the upsets happen. I'm thinking about putting $50-100 on Roundtree. I'm not saying he's doing to win but I'm just getting that overlook the opponent and it ends in an upset feeling.
Anyone else getting that feeling?
Click to expand...
1728103444800.png

bra.....tomorrow Roundtree will look even smaller.
 
I don't think Rountree is an easy fight. He's fought that caliber of striker before, and he won, emphatically. It may be that he's not particularly concerned, but his confidence might be his undoing, bc Saki didn't have a left hand like Poatan. Alex is like fighting Mike Tyson in Punch-Out. You can't get hit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,835
Messages
56,284,953
Members
175,146
Latest member
KhaledDJ

Share this page

Back
Top