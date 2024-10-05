Anyone else getting upset vibes?

Honestly so many people are picking Potan to squash Roundtree. It's reminding me of Weidman vs Silva, Serra vs GSP and Grasso vs Val feelings. There's so many questions about what Potan is doing after Roundtree. Is he going to fight Tom at HW? Jon at HW? Ank at 205? Return to 185 to fight DDP?

It sounds like Potan and fans are writing off Roundtree and that's when the upsets happen. I'm thinking about putting $50-100 on Roundtree. I'm not saying he's doing to win but I'm just getting that overlook the opponent and it ends in an upset feeling.

Anyone else getting that feeling?