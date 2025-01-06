Anybody here often used the San Francisco Airport (SFO)

Sonny Qc said: Going to Asia next week,

and I'm stressing a little about my flight switch there.



Only got a 95 minutes lay over to catch my next flight to Taiwan...



Is 95 minutes more than enough there,

or is that airport is another clusterfck like LAX, LaGuardia or Toronto?



(Toronto might be the worst,

missed my next flight twice there because of line and check up,

and both flight weren't even International flight were I needed to go thru custom...)



seriously fck that Airport... Click to expand...

Might be cutting it a little tight. Is your flight out of Canada (Montreal?) in the morning?First thing in the morning flights are usually on time as the plane is not coming from other airports. Also I'm guessing you'll clear customs in Canada? If not you definitely need more timeI once had a hour layover in Chicago coming from Istanbul to Dallas, and of course the flight from Istanbul got delayed. Since it's separate airlines I had to get a hotel with my own dime since it was the last flight of the day. Good thing Southwest allowed for free flight switch. Eva Air might not have that, and in your case the second leg is the longest flight.I would recommend that you give yourself more time or get trip insurance. Otherwise you might get stuck in SF and catch teh aidz