Anybody here often used the San Francisco Airport (SFO)

Going to Asia next week,
and I'm stressing a little about my flight switch there.

Only got a 95 minutes lay over to catch my next flight to Taiwan...

Is 95 minutes more than enough there,
or is that airport is another clusterfck like LAX, LaGuardia or Toronto?

(Toronto might be the worst,
missed my next flight twice there because of line and check up,
and both flight weren't even International flight were I needed to go thru custom...)

seriously fck that Airport...
 
It isn't as bad as some, but it isn't great. And do your best not to drop anything and have to bend over to pick it up. I got groped by weirdo and when I turned around there were like 4-5 possible suspects. I didn't know what to do.
 
I Am Legion said:
It isn't as bad as some, but it isn't great. And do your best not to drop anything and have to bend over to pick it up. I got groped by weirdo and when I turned around there were like 4-5 possible suspects. I didn't know what to do.
Same thing happened to me but I knew exactly what to do, only to find they had a strict no uppercuts rule. Typical San Fran
 
Holler at me if you miss your flight and get stuck in SF, I'll mob out and we'll just get faded in the airport bar and then I'll take you to some unlicensed strip clubs in the TL
 
Pliny Pete said:
Holler at me if you miss your flight and get stuck in SF, I'll mob out and we'll just get faded in the airport bar and then I'll take you to some unlicensed strip clubs in the TL
Suck that I have a lay over of 8hrs in Taiwain instead,
If I had 8hrs in SF, I honestly would have taken you on this

<NewGina>
 
1. are you using the same carrier all the say? if so, you'll be fine.

if not

2. 95 can go real fast if delayed
 
Might be cutting it a little tight. Is your flight out of Canada (Montreal?) in the morning?

First thing in the morning flights are usually on time as the plane is not coming from other airports. Also I'm guessing you'll clear customs in Canada? If not you definitely need more time

I once had a hour layover in Chicago coming from Istanbul to Dallas, and of course the flight from Istanbul got delayed. Since it's separate airlines I had to get a hotel with my own dime since it was the last flight of the day. Good thing Southwest allowed for free flight switch. Eva Air might not have that, and in your case the second leg is the longest flight.

I would recommend that you give yourself more time or get trip insurance. Otherwise you might get stuck in SF and catch teh aidz
 
Yeah, you clear custom in Canada (yup Montreal) first thankfully.
think I will be in San Fran around 7-8pm
 
I added to my post since this new Sherdog forum froze the text box and I had to refresh.

It sounds like you are cutting it very close. Afternoon flights are unpredictable as the inbound flights are dependent upon other airports' conditions. Plus since this is a separate booking Eva Air may not accommodate you if you miss the flight.

I would recommend you give yourself a lot more time, or buy trip insurance to cover the cost of rebooking. Winter weather are a lot more unpredictable and you don't want to chance delaying your trip to go to Taiwanese strip clubs

Edit: Eva Air and Air Canada are both star alliance so they may be more flexible with rebooking but don't just like banging a random bar whore at closing time, don't chance it
 
was it part of a package or a cost saving measure of getting two completely separate items? if not part of the flight, then there is inherent risks involved, however if Canada Air is working with Eva, then they'll wait. I was on a similar flight a few days back, and one plane caused a bunch of other ones to get delayed for an hour. Sometimes these international flights might give a few minutes leeway, precovid, I recall making it onto the plane with only 5 minutes before the flight............... farking TSA, made me run inside the airport..
 
