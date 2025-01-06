Anybody here often used the San Francisco Airport (SFO)

Sonny Qc
Going to Asia next week,
and I'm stressing a little about my flight switch there.
Only got a 95 minutes lay over to catch my next flight to Taiwan...
Is 95 minutes more than enough there,
or is that airport is another clusterfck like LAX, LaGuardia or Toronto?
(Toronto might be the worst,
missed my next flight twice there because of line and check up,
and both flight weren't even International flight were I needed to go thru custom...)
seriously fck that Airport...
