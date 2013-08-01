Anybody Ever Gotten Dental Implants?

I cracked one of my top back teeth right down the middle through the root last year. I had to have it pulled and a few months ago I had the post implanted that my new fake tooth will be attached to.



Definitely expensive, just over 2 grand just for the post implant. Fortunately my insurance covered about half of it. I go to my regular dentist in September to have him set up putting in the new tooth.



One issue I did have a few weeks after I got the post put in was it came loose (Actually it's a post cover that's over the post that came loose.) It kind of freaked me out even though it didn't hurt. It was late at night so I couldn't call my oral surgeon until the following morning. He had me spin it clockwise with my finger which tightened it down enough until I could get in his office the next day and have him wrench it down properly.



Just figured I'd mention that in case that happens to you you can hand tighten the post cover back down if it comes loose.