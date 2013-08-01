Anybody Ever Gotten Dental Implants?

HappyHaHa**
Be it dentures or in the bone implants? If so, what were your experiences?
I had fillings in my 4 back teeth that came out several years ago. I didn't have dental insurance so I just ignored it. But over time, those teeth have basically deteriorated away. So now, my other teeth are shifting outward, and my jaw isn't aligned quite right anymore.
And on top of that, it's changing the way my face looks, which I recently discovered is a common side effect of missing back teeth. I thought my face was changing because I'm getting older, but it seemed to happen within about 2 years. Basically it makes the face sag, due to there not being enough support. Also gives my cheeks a hollow look and creates wrinkles on the face. That's all a big problem for me for obvious reasons.
So now that I know what's causing these problems, I'm looking into getting dental implants. But I want to hear if someone has experience with those and what all is entailed.
