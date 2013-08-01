Anybody Ever Gotten Dental Implants?

Be it dentures or in the bone implants? If so, what were your experiences?

I had fillings in my 4 back teeth that came out several years ago. I didn't have dental insurance so I just ignored it. But over time, those teeth have basically deteriorated away. So now, my other teeth are shifting outward, and my jaw isn't aligned quite right anymore.

And on top of that, it's changing the way my face looks, which I recently discovered is a common side effect of missing back teeth. I thought my face was changing because I'm getting older, but it seemed to happen within about 2 years. Basically it makes the face sag, due to there not being enough support. Also gives my cheeks a hollow look and creates wrinkles on the face. That's all a big problem for me for obvious reasons.

So now that I know what's causing these problems, I'm looking into getting dental implants. But I want to hear if someone has experience with those and what all is entailed.
 
sweet jesus get a job and dental. or prepare to move to the Appalachians.
 
No, but I know an older guy who got his entire mouth done. All implants.

30 grand. Whew.
 
Wow! I just talked to a place that charges $1800 per implants. Then you have the extraction cost, the x ray cost, crown cost, etc.

Normally I make enough with my work to pay for it without insurance, so that's not really the issue. Just wondering if you guys had any stories...good or bad. Or any suggestions, things to avoid, etc.
 
All I can say is the guy I'm talking about has no regrets. His teeth will last longer than he will.
 
My insurance doesn't cover implants because they're considered cosmetic.

I had one of my back molars removed because a filling rotted and eventually my tooth eroded. I have a gap in the back of my mouth but it's not noticeable unless I smile super wide, it didn't cause any gaps in my other teeth thank god.
 
Like an Englishman's dream. Dental perfection. Of course, you can argue that perfect looks unnatural, since no one has perfect teeth without some outside help.

It's far better than the alternative, though, which is missing/stained/misaligned teeth.
 
Well, I just got 5 root canals done, now I'm waiting to get 4 bolts and 4 crowns (which go together) and 1 incrustation to fix the damage I got while "casual" training during the years.

Micro fractures can fuck your teeth up without you noticing till it's too late.



PS: Brawling with friends without mouth pieces is not advised.
 
An old acquaintence got his whole grill done for $4k. Whilst holidaying it up in the Phillipines.
 
Yeah that's how mine started. One filling came out, and after awhile the tooth rotted and eroded. That was about 7 years ago. It was no big deal at first, that's why I left it alone. But trust me bro, get that fixed. Since that one tooth eroded, others started eroding, I got cavities in nearby teeth, and my other teeth have shifted just enough so that my bite isn't aligned, which mas made my jaw look different. Not a huge difference or anything, but enough that it's noticeable to me, and I don't like it.

Google the side effects of missing back teeth. It's pretty crazy. I had no idea back teeth were that important.
 
Interesting thread for me because right now my back tooth on the left side has rotten away quite a bit after a filling fell out. Looking at dental inplants aswell. So frickin expensive.
 
This post is relevant to my interests. My teeth aren't particularly yellow, or particularly crooked, but they are becoming more and more "English" over the years. Damn my culture.

On the other hand, some people do look really ridiculous, that Hollywood style where they don't look anything like human teeth.
 
Insurance is such a scam. You need your fucking teeth to eat food so you can stay alive. Cosmetic my ass.
 
I cracked one of my top back teeth right down the middle through the root last year. I had to have it pulled and a few months ago I had the post implanted that my new fake tooth will be attached to.

Definitely expensive, just over 2 grand just for the post implant. Fortunately my insurance covered about half of it. I go to my regular dentist in September to have him set up putting in the new tooth.

One issue I did have a few weeks after I got the post put in was it came loose (Actually it's a post cover that's over the post that came loose.) It kind of freaked me out even though it didn't hurt. It was late at night so I couldn't call my oral surgeon until the following morning. He had me spin it clockwise with my finger which tightened it down enough until I could get in his office the next day and have him wrench it down properly.

Just figured I'd mention that in case that happens to you you can hand tighten the post cover back down if it comes loose.
 
must suck to have messed up teeth. i'm glad i don't.
 
i know a place that charges 4k
 
Per tooth? That doesn't sound impossible for Long Island.

If it's 4k for your whole mouth: What third-world country are you talking about?
 
I think someone mentioned that they got their whole mouth done in the Philippines for $4k.

I might actually go there since dental care is real cheap (and most of them are trained under Western Standards).
 
I had shrinking gum lines and after they stopped shrinking I had to have all my teeth pulled. It cost more for dental implants, but like a guy who gets a hair implant instead of a toupee you feel a lot more comfortable with them and it is worth every penny.
 
