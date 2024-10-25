Anybody else betting the house on the underdogs tomorrow?

Can't believe the odds are that open, should be much closer because all those fights could go either way



But hey Imma take advantage of it and go for it! I got faith on my boys Max, Robert and Rakic... Hopefully they all win and hopefully the knock those mfkrs out!!!



-Max could control the fight with his range and take adavantage of that big reach advantage, making ilia frustrated and with the good TDD Max has, would get that dude even more frustrated, so it would lead him to make mistakes and Max picking him apart and putting that mfkr out eventually.



-Whittaker is going to be the first high level proper middleweight that Chimaev is gonna face, I saw this man was struggling with smaller dudes and couldn't finish them so I don't think he is finishing my boy, also Robert has never been submitted in the UFC, ever, do that Chimaev dude aint going to be the first to do it and he is no winning a 5 rounder desicion so yeah I know Robert has it!!!



-Now Rakic is legit, he is just so underrated but he is an amazing striker, this one is the hardest one to call for me but I believe Rakic can get the job done.



(Btw that "betting the house" isn't literal, it's just a saying)



Anybody else picking the underdogs?