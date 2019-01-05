Any other fans of Hozier here?

sweetviolenturg

sweetviolenturg

Banned
Banned
Joined
Apr 5, 2015
Messages
14,539
Reaction score
16,146
Although I've always had eclectic tastes in music & I can listen to anything from classic rock to soul to country for the past few years I've mostly been listening to alternative rock. With my favorite bands being Thirty Seconds To Mars, Arctic Monkeys & Muse. But, I recently discovered the artist Hozier & I can't get enough of his stuff. Which is odd because I've never been much of a blues fan. Yeah, technically here in the States he gets labeled as alternative rock in truth he's an Irish bluesman.
I'm not very familiar with his career yet however & I have no idea how popular he is so I thought that I'd try to gauge it here. So, are there any other fans here on these boards?

 
Last edited:
Arsonists lullaby has had some play time here..
 
I was. But my ex likes them so now I'm not.
 
I like a few of his songs off the debut LP especially, he is pretty damn good. Especially for stuff in the charts. Cherry Wine is a brilliant song.

He was huge here a year or two back with Take Me To Church, haven't heard as much from him sicn but I don't follow the charts at all. He's still very popular/well known I'd say.

Didn't like that song you posted I have to say, Foy Vance does the whole Van Morrison-esque Irish blue-eyed soul thing better imo. Unfortunately he's nowhere near as well known, Hozier has connections within the music biz I heard too...


 
Last edited:
Rimbaud82 said:
I like a few of his songs off the debut LP especially, he is pretty damn good. Especially for stuff in the charts. Cherry Wine is a brilliant song.

He was huge here a year or two back with Take Me To Church, haven't heard as much from him sicn but I don't follow the charts at all. He's still very popular/well known I'd say.

Didn't like that song you posted I have to say, Foy Vance does the whole Van Morrison-esque Irish blue-eyed soul thing better imo. Unfortunately he's nowhere near as well known, Hozier has connections within the music biz I heard too...


Click to expand...


Cool. Thanks for the insight into the Irish music scene.
 
Hes alright. Great voice for sure.

I didnt like all the gay shit in the take me to church video
 
Brodels said:
Thanks man
Click to expand...
Hey, no problem, man.
When my ex-wife & I split up a few years ago I was put off by the whole classic rock genre. I couldn't stand it for about two years. But, I got over it.
Best of luck, dude.
 
I like Take Me To Church and this cover/mashup they did:



Don't really recall listening to anything else from him, but maybe I'll check out other stuff by him later.
 
I am not a fan per se, but he sure can sing and his music stands out and is recognizable, which is always a huge plus.
 
In Canda, calling someone a hozier is a grave insult.
 
I've always loved this performance by him



The guy is talented. That's for sure
 
love cherry wine but thats about it. gotta give him a closer listen.
 
sweetviolenturg said:
Although I've always had eclectic tastes in music & I can listen to anything from classic rock to soul to country for the past few years I've mostly been listening to alternative rock. With my favorite bands being Thirty Seconds To Mars, Arctic Monkeys & Muse. But, I recently discovered the artist Hozier & I can't get enough of his stuff. Which is odd because I've never been much of a blues fan. Yeah, technically here in the States he gets labeled as alternative rock in truth he's an Irish bluesman.
I'm not very familiar with his career yet however & I have no idea how popular he is so I thought that I'd try to gauge it here. So, are there any other fans here on these boards?

Click to expand...

One of the most incredible voices on the planet right now.
 
Madmick said:
One of the most incredible voices on the planet right now.
Click to expand...
Oh yeah, I totally agree, my friend.
He's opening his latest US tour in Buffalo the beginning of next month & my fiance & I are looking forward to going. She's not on the bandwagon quite yet but I'm confident that she will be after seeing him live.
 
Hozier makes me miss when pop music was as much about voice as it was about melody or sound engineering-- when crooners like Sinatra and Martin ruled. No autotune or slider jockey needed, no voicebox wanted. This is music. This top video is my favorite of his ever:



Several more. He makes live sets seem so effortless:








Since you're a fan of Hozier, if you aren't aware of him, I would recommend Kaleo:

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,992
Messages
55,320,951
Members
174,735
Latest member
dimasw70

Share this page

Back
Top