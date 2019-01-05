Any other fans of Hozier here?

Although I've always had eclectic tastes in music & I can listen to anything from classic rock to soul to country for the past few years I've mostly been listening to alternative rock. With my favorite bands being Thirty Seconds To Mars, Arctic Monkeys & Muse. But, I recently discovered the artist Hozier & I can't get enough of his stuff. Which is odd because I've never been much of a blues fan. Yeah, technically here in the States he gets labeled as alternative rock in truth he's an Irish bluesman.

I'm not very familiar with his career yet however & I have no idea how popular he is so I thought that I'd try to gauge it here. So, are there any other fans here on these boards?



