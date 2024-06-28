  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Any close calls on an airplane?

Apr 14, 2024
Saw this vid recently and was impressed with her composure flying the convertible.



I was on plane flying from Brasilia to Campinas. Idk what happened on the landing, but felt like the pilot landed short of the runway. The plane shook like crazy, then went back up in the air for a couple seconds before coming down hard again amid the gasps and a few screams. Thankfully, the pilots and plane held up. Aside from the mortality check, no one was hurt, and we all walked away from it.

Anyone ever been on a plane that had an issue where you thought disaster was imminent?
 
Was on a plane which was in the process of being hijacked by a bunch of Islamist extremists.

Luckily Mark Wahlberg was also on the plane so crisis was averted......there was a lot of blood.
 
