Any close calls on an airplane?

Saw this vid recently and was impressed with her composure flying the convertible.







I was on plane flying from Brasilia to Campinas. Idk what happened on the landing, but felt like the pilot landed short of the runway. The plane shook like crazy, then went back up in the air for a couple seconds before coming down hard again amid the gasps and a few screams. Thankfully, the pilots and plane held up. Aside from the mortality check, no one was hurt, and we all walked away from it.



Anyone ever been on a plane that had an issue where you thought disaster was imminent?