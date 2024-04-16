"Antiglycolytic" training

deadshot138
Has anyone ever heard of this training? Pavel Tsatsouline released a book a little while back about it and it's about building aerobic capacity through zone 2 training. Basically it's insanely low intensity for 20-30 mins so as to not "burn sugar" during your workout and instead burn fat. Seems far fetched to me but I admittedly am not a scholar on the matter. An example would be 6 kettlebell swings a minute for 20 mins with half your bodyweight. You're never supposed to get out of breath or have a heart rate elevated above a certain threshold.