"Antiglycolytic" training

Has anyone ever heard of this training? Pavel Tsatsouline released a book a little while back about it and it's about building aerobic capacity through zone 2 training. Basically it's insanely low intensity for 20-30 mins so as to not "burn sugar" during your workout and instead burn fat. Seems far fetched to me but I admittedly am not a scholar on the matter. An example would be 6 kettlebell swings a minute for 20 mins with half your bodyweight. You're never supposed to get out of breath or have a heart rate elevated above a certain threshold.

No, that's not correct. It is not at all low intensity.It's power training with intervals that let you avoid the metabolic waste that blunt your ability to express power. You're doing an explosive activity with 80% of your max effort in intervals (usually 15s work and 45s rest, but I his newest book has you doing an extremely short burst -- those 6 swings --every 30 seconds) until you hit a stop sign (heart rate isn't coming down enough, technique failure, etc.). The idea is to train yourself to express power for a huge period of time. At least once every 14 days you do a glycolytic session (traditional HIIT -- high work, low rest) and push yourself to go all out. When you're peaking for a sports event that has a glyclytic component, you go hard on the glycolytic training for two weeks before the competition.I've been doing it for most of 2024 and it's some of the best strength & conditioning training I've ever found for my body. My strength has increased, my strength endurance feels endless, I never feel run down after a workout, and I can still grind like i need to during martial arts.