Another thing...names

treelo
//Do something here
@red
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,977
- Reaction score
- 3,633
What is wrong with people trying to be edgy by mis-spelling their kids names
Another trend that started with people born about 25 years ago having kids now, giving kids totally shit and stupid names
I'm not talking celebrities, i kind of give them a pass because they live in a different world to us, but the general public...like giving them edgy or mis-spelt names will give them a leg up in life in a few years because they "wont be the same as everyone else"
Wake up call, people are just going to think you as a parent are fucking dickheads and your kids will probably be absolute assholes
Another trend that started with people born about 25 years ago having kids now, giving kids totally shit and stupid names
I'm not talking celebrities, i kind of give them a pass because they live in a different world to us, but the general public...like giving them edgy or mis-spelt names will give them a leg up in life in a few years because they "wont be the same as everyone else"
Wake up call, people are just going to think you as a parent are fucking dickheads and your kids will probably be absolute assholes