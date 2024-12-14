Another thing...names

What is wrong with people trying to be edgy by mis-spelling their kids names



Another trend that started with people born about 25 years ago having kids now, giving kids totally shit and stupid names



I'm not talking celebrities, i kind of give them a pass because they live in a different world to us, but the general public...like giving them edgy or mis-spelt names will give them a leg up in life in a few years because they "wont be the same as everyone else"



Wake up call, people are just going to think you as a parent are fucking dickheads and your kids will probably be absolute assholes