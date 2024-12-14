Another thing...names

treelo

treelo

@red
What is wrong with people trying to be edgy by mis-spelling their kids names

Another trend that started with people born about 25 years ago having kids now, giving kids totally shit and stupid names

I'm not talking celebrities, i kind of give them a pass because they live in a different world to us, but the general public...like giving them edgy or mis-spelt names will give them a leg up in life in a few years because they "wont be the same as everyone else"

Wake up call, people are just going to think you as a parent are fucking dickheads and your kids will probably be absolute assholes
 
Naming trends typically start with rich people, then the poors copy the rich people.
 
LOL, this isn’t new. The attention whores are just more noticable these days because of social media. Its been going on for decades, though I’m sure its increased.
 
MDoza said:
Naming trends typically start with rich people, then the poors copy the rich people.
That’s to bad,

I like the way poor peoples names sound, their funny..
 
Can't talk here.
Parents called me Sonny even if im a french canadian.

Trust me, not many Sonny's here.
 
A friend from high school named her son Drake. That was a choice.
 
