Crime Another Shooting, Multiple Victims: I-75 in Kentucky

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, in what is still an active shooter situation. A person of interest has been identified, but is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple people hurt, some from being shot and others from car accidents that ensued. No casualties as of now.

Multiple people shot along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky, authorities say

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, authorities said. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway. In a video statement...
Hopefully no one is seriously hurt, and everyone who is injured recovers fully and quickly.

Are we ready to start passing some common sense firearm regulations, or shall we just keep thinking and praying in vain?
 
I mean I can only see two solutions. We invest more into taking care of mental health crisis in the country or we tighten gun laws. Two of which, the right has no interest in exploring.....
 
We need armed guards lining the roads and any other thing we can do to harden the highways
 
Yup, I've been following this news all evening because it's in my neck of the woods. There's a lot of rural area for him to lose himself in. I'm hoping he turns the gun on himself before hurting anyone else—go out doing a good deed.
 
