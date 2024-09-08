Multiple people shot along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky, authorities say Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, authorities said. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway. In a video statement...

Multiple people were shot Saturday along Interstate 75 in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky, in what is still an active shooter situation. A person of interest has been identified, but is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple people hurt, some from being shot and others from car accidents that ensued. No casualties as of now.Hopefully no one is seriously hurt, and everyone who is injured recovers fully and quickly.Are we ready to start passing some common sense firearm regulations, or shall we just keep thinking and praying in vain?