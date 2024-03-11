Another opinion, but a better one

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Feb 18, 2019
5,341
8,249
Based on this
Thick long beards and long hair should 100% be allowed on a fight night.
But, there is a but...
If you decide to look like a homeless person, your opponent should have the right to pull out your unwashed hair or beard, to rip them off and leave you in pain.
Grab him by the beard and fill the room with uppercuts.. or knees - 100% legal.
