My Opinion

I was just watching the last Dustin fight. I think a Roy Nelson, or every other heavily bearded fighter who can hide where their chin is actually is especially during a fight as an unfair advantage. Poirier came in clean cut with no facial hair, which is much a easier to target. With the long hair a guy like like Chito or say Guida are going to be harder to target their face. Not trying to argue. Just a thought.Tell me why you feel this way.
You know what I'm saying buddy. C'mon. It just seems like a cheap advantage.What about a PPV?
Look at what Dustin just did to Benoit
Or grow a beard and get your buddy to push you in the face, then shave it and get him to punch you again. Then you will really know.
'If a fighter has long hair, they may not use their hair as a tool for holding or choking in any fashion.'
(from Unified rules)
I find grappling easier when they have a heard for me personally. Makes choking easier because of friction
You have an incredibly stupid thread and are being mocked, because it's an incredibly stupid thread.Um ok?
Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis via KO
Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns via TKO