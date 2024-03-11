My Opinion

Tell me why you feel this way.
I was just watching the last Dustin fight. I think a Roy Nelson, or every other heavily bearded fighter who can hide where their chin is actually is especially during a fight as an unfair advantage. Poirier came in clean cut with no facial hair, which is much a easier to target. With the long hair a guy like like Chito or say Guida are going to be harder to target their face. Not trying to argue. Just a thought.
 
You're more into that baby smooth, shaven look are you? Everybody has their own type
 
You know what I'm saying buddy. C'mon. It just seems like a cheap advantage.
It's not lol.

Look at what Dustin just did to Benoit

Or grow a beard and get your buddy to push you in the face, then shave it and get him to punch you again. Then you will really know.
 
I find grappling easier when they have a heard for me personally. Makes choking easier because of friction
 
