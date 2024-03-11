My Opinion

Megatronlee said: Tell me why you feel this way. Click to expand...

I was just watching the last Dustin fight. I think a Roy Nelson, or every other heavily bearded fighter who can hide where their chin is actually is especially during a fight as an unfair advantage. Poirier came in clean cut with no facial hair, which is much a easier to target. With the long hair a guy like like Chito or say Guida are going to be harder to target their face. Not trying to argue. Just a thought.