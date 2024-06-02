Another Khabib/Islam comparison retrospect: Who had the bigger balls?

Khabib :
-fought with more gusto
-Would be rageful at certain instances (face offs
-rageful mico and macro expressions
- Talked his shit even to non-oppenents (many instances, Arlem Lobotomov)
- was more brazen , downright abandoning gameplan
- greater sense of urgency from opening bell
- more unorthodox
- didnt release his grip/position as readily
- Wasnt as concerned with injury or even getting hit in the head (like a drunk driver came out unscathed)

But Issy's cautious and intellectual approach is better for WW where the cost of mistakes are higher.









