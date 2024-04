Senegal’s democratic record on the line as presidential vote delay sparks crisis​

“hateful and subversive messages on social media”

Constitutional coup’​

“The situation is alarming because the Constitutional Council, which upholds the constitution and the separation of powers, has come under attack,”

Echoes of deadly unrest​

Violent protests have roiled Senegal since President Macky Sall abruptly called off a planned election at the weekend, with just three weeks to go before the high-stakes vote. The crisis puts one of West Africa's most stable democracies to the test at a time when the region faces democratic backsliding and a surge in military coups.

Senegal's parliament voted on Monday to delay the country's presidential election until December 15, two days after President Sall stunned the nation of 18 million people by calling off a planned February 25 vote.

The bill adopted by the National Assembly effectively extends Sall's 12-year tenure, which was due to end on April 2. It was passed near-unanimously, with 105 votes in favour and just one against, after several opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber.

Its passage came as police used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered outside the parliament building and as mobile internet services were suspended nationwide to counter the threat of "hateful and subversive messages on social media".

The controversial move marks the first time a Senegalese election is postponed since the introduction of multi-party democracy in 1974. It has triggered fierce protests in the West African nation, seen as a democratic bastion of stability in a volatile region roiled by successive military coups.

The decision to delay the vote, just hours before campaigning was officially set to begin, has exacerbated an already tense political climate, with Sall's critics accusing him of cracking down on opponents and seeking to hold on to power.

In a televised address on Saturday, the president cited a dispute between the parliament and the country's Constitutional Council over the disqualification of some candidates, arguing that this had created a "sufficiently serious and confusing situation" to justify delaying the vote.

His opponents, however, suspect the postponement is part of a plan to extend Sall's term in office or influence whoever succeeds him. They claim he feared his chosen successor, Prime Minister Amadou Ba, was in danger of losing the election.

Opposition figure Khalifa Sall, who is not related to the president, denounced "a constitutional coup", while two opposition parties filed a court petition challenging the election delay. The president's announcement also sparked the immediate resignation of cabinet minister Abdou Latif Coulibaly, who expressed his dismay at Sall's move.

"Maybe it's just that when you're in power, you think anything is possible," Coulibaly told FRANCE 24's sister radio station RFI. The president "cannot extend his term, it's impossible", he added.

Senegal's democratic credentials now hang in the balance, said political analyst Gilles Yabi, head of the Dakar-based think tank Wathi, pointing to a constitutional crisis brewing.

"The situation is alarming because the Constitutional Council, which upholds the constitution and the separation of powers, has come under attack," he said. "I fear we are entering a period of uncertainty and weakening of our institutions, starting with the one that is most important for protecting freedoms and the fundamental principles of democracy."

Senegal's political crisis has led to fears of the kind of violent unrest that broke out in March 2021 and June 2023, which resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of arrests.

The catalyst for the unrest was the arrest and later sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in a rape case his supporters claim was politically motivated. Sonko and other prominent opponents have denounced a drift towards authoritarianism and accuse the government of manipulating the justice system.

In the run-up to the last presidential election in 2019, legal woes prevented opposition figures Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade from challenging Sall. Sonko was likewise barred from the forthcoming vote, though his back-up candidate Bassirou Faye is on the ballot.

Speculation that the incumbent might seek a third term in office, despite a constitutional two-term limit, had further stoked unrest, until he announced in July that he would not stand again.

"On April 2, 2024, God willing, I will hand over power to my successor," Sall confirmed on December 31, in what should have been his final New Year address as Senegalese president.

Accusations of hanging on to power mark an ironic twist for the incumbent, who had led the challenge against his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade in 2012, arguing that the latter's bid for a third term in office was unconstitutional.

"Sall himself had warned Wade that he could not stay one extra day as president," said Yabi of the Wathi think tank. "Back then, he was very clear that any attempt to extend a mandate was contrary to the constitution."