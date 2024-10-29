Ankalaev is one of the most unique fighters of all time.

So, you know, I guess the debate is whether he's boring or not around here. But what's undeniable is that, regardless what side of the debate you are on, he's a very unique fighter.



So, this guy is a striker by trade, who has wrestling to fall back on if he needs it. And he's a great fighter too by the way. His lone loss he was way ahead before he got caught.



I can totally see him knock Pereira out too, because Pereira's chin, who knows what shape it's in? He's been in wars and hurt and out before. Khail was giving him some trouble on the feet, Ankaleev can too but more.



Now, when you look back on history amongst elite fighters, who are strikers as their base, but also has wrestling to fall back on, it's hard to find someone who is considered this boring by this many people.



It's actually pretty unique, especially this guy is fighting at LHW, not at FLW or BW or whatever it is.



I have hard time remembering someone who was a striker, who was this good and elite and well rounded, and who is this boring, at least for many fans around here.



post-Serra GSP kinda comes to mind, but GSP was always a grappler who could strike so it's not really in the same box.



Ankaleev is really one of the most unique fighters of all time. It's actually a pretty strange thing if you think about it. I'm kinda lost actually who fits this mould. Who else is there?



Is Ankaleev the one and only?