Ankalaev is one of the most unique fighters of all time.

So, you know, I guess the debate is whether he's boring or not around here. But what's undeniable is that, regardless what side of the debate you are on, he's a very unique fighter.

So, this guy is a striker by trade, who has wrestling to fall back on if he needs it. And he's a great fighter too by the way. His lone loss he was way ahead before he got caught.

I can totally see him knock Pereira out too, because Pereira's chin, who knows what shape it's in? He's been in wars and hurt and out before. Khail was giving him some trouble on the feet, Ankaleev can too but more.

Now, when you look back on history amongst elite fighters, who are strikers as their base, but also has wrestling to fall back on, it's hard to find someone who is considered this boring by this many people.

It's actually pretty unique, especially this guy is fighting at LHW, not at FLW or BW or whatever it is.

I have hard time remembering someone who was a striker, who was this good and elite and well rounded, and who is this boring, at least for many fans around here.

post-Serra GSP kinda comes to mind, but GSP was always a grappler who could strike so it's not really in the same box.

Ankaleev is really one of the most unique fighters of all time. It's actually a pretty strange thing if you think about it. I'm kinda lost actually who fits this mould. Who else is there?

Is Ankaleev the one and only?
 
He's nothing special and anime is some of the most beta male bull shit on the planet. Anyone with an anime avatar should be immediately banned.
 
He's not really unique at all tbh. However, he is NOT boring. He's a valid challenge for Pereira, and it's quite obvious this fight has a lot of hype by now and needs to happen.
 
No the debate is about if he offers anything unique to a fight with pereira other than another heavy handed kickboxer in route getting slept by a master technician.
If he’s got wrestling, where’s the wrestling?
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
I don't understand how this was your takeaway from watching Khalil beat up Pereira for the first two rounds of their fight.

Khalil is a way better striker, significantly more athletic, and ten times as powerful as Ankalaev.
Ankalaev is still fast, better defensively sound and can mix it up that could open more up upstairs. I think southpaw is better match up for Pereira.
 
10000yearsold said:
No the debate is about if he offers anything unique to a fight with pereira other than another heavy handed kickboxer in route getting slept by a master technician.
If he’s got wrestling, where’s the wrestling?
He's probably the toughest match up for Pereira so far.
 
He’s not even that boring, that’s just what people who don’t like him say because they have nothing else at this point.
 
mjfan23 said:
That Nate marquat fight outlier aside his hands were lethal. Let’s not forget how well he pieced up Ben Askren
Maia was gritty though. I still think he put a good effort in on the feet against prime Android Silva.
 
richardjohnson said:
He’s not even that boring, that’s just what people who don’t like him say because they have nothing else at this point.
Psychojoe86 said:
He's not really unique at all tbh. However, he is NOT boring. He's a valid challenge for Pereira, and it's quite obvious this fight has a lot of hype by now and needs to happen.
He is. But that's beside the point for this thread, but that many do consider him so.
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
I don't understand how this was your takeaway from watching Khalil beat up Pereira for the first two rounds of their fight.

Khalil is a way better striker, significantly more athletic, and ten times as powerful as Ankalaev.
And also the inferior fighter, or are you saying a guy who 6 losses and been KO'ed 3 times better Ank? Melvin Guillard was morr athletic and powerful than everyone else too..
 
I think dude has a cheeky slugfest in him, but he's super calm and cerebral these days, I thought he had more aggression pre Jan .
 
ElLunico said:
And also the inferior fighter, or are you saying a guy who 6 losses and been KO'ed 3 times better Ank? Melvin Guillard was morr athletic and powerful than everyone else too..
Khalil would knock Ankalaev out.
 
sanguinius said:
Nah, he's a karate guy that learned to wrestle. He was just really good at it and used it for the latter part of his career.
nah that's not how it works. he always wrestled from the first fight in his career.
 
