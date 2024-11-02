Anime convention at work... who knew there'd be so many hot girls?

Bornstarch said:



Some of the girls I've seen were INSANELY hot 10 out of 10s



We had an anime convention at one of the hotels I work at and I've never seen so many gorgeous girls with below average boyfriends. It must be a record. We have so many different conventions here. Every weekend, there's some type of convention. Sometimes multiple conventions in one weekend.Some of the girls I've seen were INSANELY hot 10 out of 10s Click to expand...

I guess banging a chick that’s into cosplay would be fine.. but dating one (unless you’re into dressing up too) seems like it would get taxing.There’s a chick that lives on my block that’s probably around 18-ish. On nice days she’ll stroll around by herself wearing weird ass costumes looking like Marry Poppins if she took too much acid. She even carries props like wizard canes and giant ass lollipops n shit. Nice girl, always waved hello to me and my girl.. but never seen her with any friends or anything like that. Just always by herself dressed all fucked up walking around. It’s kinda creepy in a way.