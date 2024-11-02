Anime convention at work... who knew there'd be so many hot girls?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,423
- Reaction score
- 8,454
We had an anime convention at one of the hotels I work at and I've never seen so many gorgeous girls with below average boyfriends. It must be a record. We have so many different conventions here. Every weekend, there's some type of convention. Sometimes multiple conventions in one weekend.
Some of the girls I've seen were INSANELY hot 10 out of 10s
