International An olympic athlete whos a child rapist?

When I read this I couldn't believe it.

Volleyball player Steven van de Velde is a convicted child rapist, and he is representing the Netherlands in beach volleyball. I can't believe the Netherlands allowed this guy to represent their country.

Seemly, all the crowd could do is loudly boo him.
 
We had a thread on this before. What would you suggest otherwise? The guy did his time, should the IOC anybody from competing if they've ever been convicted before and been to jail?
 
Well, they are pretty liberal over there with criminal justice, aren't they? Maybe they're just practicing what they preach?

Barteh said:
We had a thread on this before. What would you suggest otherwise? The guy did his time, should the IOC anybody from competing if they've ever been convicted before and been to jail?
I mean, I get the argument, but "child rapist"? It's just bad business.
 
Barteh said:
We had a thread on this before. What would you suggest otherwise? The guy did his time, should the IOC anybody from competing if they've ever been convicted before and been to jail?
If its sex crimes against children then yes he should be banned from the Olympics for life, not really sure why anyone would have a problem with that, are you in favor of child rapists in the Olympics?
 
HereticBD said:
Well, they are pretty liberal over there with criminal justice, aren't they? Maybe they're just practicing what they preach?


I mean, I get the argument, but "child rapist"? It's just bad business.
He got convicted in the UK I think.

I agree it looks bad but it's funny how they call an actual groomer a child rapist, and then they have muslim rape gangs prowling in the UK and they call them groomers to downplay it. Obviously what he did was bad, but do you really wanna put an 18 year old in jail for 20+ years for convincing a 12 year old to have sex with him?
 
Pliny Pete said:
If its sex crimes against children then yes he should be banned from the Olympics for life, not really sure why anyone would have a problem with that, are you in favor of child rapists in the Olympics?
I guess I'm just for second chances and after somebody sits out their time in jail I don't see any reason to keep on punishing them and interfere with their sports career or whatever career they choose to pursue. If you don't rehabilitate criminals after they did their sentence you'll just create more problems.
 
Barteh said:
I guess I'm just for second chances and after somebody sits out their time in jail I don't see any reason to keep on punishing them and interfere with their sports career or whatever career they choose to pursue. If you don't rehabilitate criminals after they did their sentence you'll just create more problems.
If he wants to be a volleyball player and a professional team wants to sign him to a contract and fans want to buy tickets to see him then thats their prerogative but a child rapist should never be given the honor of representing his country and all the citizens that reside within, certain privileges should never be restored
 
Barteh said:
I guess I'm just for second chances and after somebody sits out their time in jail I don't see any reason to keep on punishing them and interfere with their sports career or whatever career they choose to pursue. If you don't rehabilitate criminals after they did their sentence you'll just create more problems.
I can kind of agree with your rethoric.

But beeing from the Netherlands (as is the competitor), i can tell you the sentencing here is absolutely insanely mild.

As a small example of just how light punishment is:
A man succesfully assassinated our would-be prime-minister in 2002, only to be released in 2014.

Could you imagine that the retard that shot Trump succeeded in killing him and was released 12 years later?

So no, imo it doesnt necessarily mean that just because a state issued a punishment it's sufficient to call it justice.
Especially for pedo's who tend to repeat themselves.
 
Rholk said:
I can kind of agree with your rethoric.

But beeing from the Netherlands (as is the competitor), i can tell you the sentencing here is absolutely insanely mild.

As a small example of just how light punishment is:
A man succesfully assassinated our would-be prime-minister in 2002, only to be released in 2014.

Could you imagine that the retard that shot Trump succeeded in killing him and was released 12 years later?

So no, imo it doesnt necessarily mean that just because a state issued a punishment it's sufficient to call it justice.
Especially for pedo's who tend to repeat themselves.
I'm Dutch too so I know all about the sentences that often feel too light. Seems like they're trending to go a lot harsher lately with the murder stuff. With the Peter R de Vries case they want to put three guys in for life and some of the accomplices for up to 20 years. Not sure if they've been sentenced yet?

In this case, he got convicted in the UK. I'm not sure why they let him out so early though.
 
tomjones said:
When I read this I couldn't believe it.

Volleyball player Steven van de Velde is a convicted child rapist, and he is representing the Netherlands in beach volleyball. I can't believe the Netherlands allowed this guy to represent their country.

Seemly, all the crowd could do is loudly boo him.
Its Unfortunate that IOC allowed this.

From the French Ceremony Opening mocking of the Last Supper to this.
 
Barteh said:
I guess I'm just for second chances and after somebody sits out their time in jail I don't see any reason to keep on punishing them and interfere with their sports career or whatever career they choose to pursue. If you don't rehabilitate criminals after they did their sentence you'll just create more problems.
You are arguing with people who take this position opposing you, and then politically support an adjudicated rapist. This is a purity argument and little more. That's why it's being framed towards you as "are you Pro child-rapist??" when in other context these people support people who want to institutionalize child marriage, and remove spousal rape as an actual thing, as well as banning abortions. It's an unserious argument, they applaud a guy who was pals with THE most notorious child sex predator in human History, and would like to hand him the keys to the US.

Your view is, at the very least, a bit more ideologically consistent. They are using their framing to suggest that your Country has a moral bankruptcy that their ideology wouldn't allow, at least not in the same context.
 
I'm glad to hear he was a volleyball player .
I was about to say "These new Olympic categories are getting out of hand"
 
