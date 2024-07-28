When I read this I couldn't believe it.
Volleyball player Steven van de Velde is a convicted child rapist, and he is representing the Netherlands in beach volleyball. I can't believe the Netherlands allowed this guy to represent their country.
Seemly, all the crowd could do is loudly boo him.
