American Murder : Laci Peterson(Netflix True Crime Documentary)







Watched all 3 parts of this documentary yesterday and it was so dang good that I decided to watch it again overnight



Theres been other great documentaries about this case so theres no new Earth shattering revelations in here but its a good watch if youre interested in this case or true crime docs in general, it also doesnt do what a lot of Netflix true crime docs do, which is drag it out and make extra unnecessary episodes, all 3 episodes flowed pretty quick and smooth, and really when it was over I wish they wouldve touched on a couple more things that they didnt even mention



Apparently its doing great numbers for Netflix so I figured I'd make this thread to see if anyone else has watched it and what they thought



I followed this case daily in the papers when it was happening and I am still quite intrigued by it to this day, I think its cause Laci looks exactly like Sandra Bullock in Demolition Man, how could you throw that away!?





Also, Amber Frey has blossomed into quite the milf hottie over the years, ooh la lala





Ted Rowlands, local Bay Area news man that covered the case live in Modesto every day, seems to have changed his opinion of Scott's guilt also, a few years ago in a different documentary Im pretty sure he was saying that he doubted Scott's guilt but in this one he seems to be saying Scott is guilty