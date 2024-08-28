American Murder : Laci Peterson(Netflix True Crime Documentary)

Watched all 3 parts of this documentary yesterday and it was so dang good that I decided to watch it again overnight

Theres been other great documentaries about this case so theres no new Earth shattering revelations in here but its a good watch if youre interested in this case or true crime docs in general, it also doesnt do what a lot of Netflix true crime docs do, which is drag it out and make extra unnecessary episodes, all 3 episodes flowed pretty quick and smooth, and really when it was over I wish they wouldve touched on a couple more things that they didnt even mention

Apparently its doing great numbers for Netflix so I figured I'd make this thread to see if anyone else has watched it and what they thought

I followed this case daily in the papers when it was happening and I am still quite intrigued by it to this day, I think its cause Laci looks exactly like Sandra Bullock in Demolition Man, how could you throw that away!?


Also, Amber Frey has blossomed into quite the milf hottie over the years, ooh la lala


Ted Rowlands, local Bay Area news man that covered the case live in Modesto every day, seems to have changed his opinion of Scott's guilt also, a few years ago in a different documentary Im pretty sure he was saying that he doubted Scott's guilt but in this one he seems to be saying Scott is guilty
 
Peacock released a companion piece which tells Scott's version of the story and even has an interview with him, I havent watched it yet but probably will soon


 
Will probably watch tonight. Im kind of surprised that there seems to be a resurgence of people, including the Innocence Project, who seem to think that he may be innocent. I remember the trial and there was little doubt at the time.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I followed this case daily in the papers when it was happening and I am still quite intrigued by it to this day, I think its cause Laci looks exactly like Sandra Bullock in Demolition Man, how could you throw that away!?

And his unborn child! That Dean Cain-looking motherfucker was foulest of the foul!

But fun fact about the case and Demolition Man, Pete:
In the movie, when Simon Phoenix goes down the screen of cryo-prisoners, there's a "Scott Petersen" on the list. Dude's lawyers tried to block the movie from being played on TV without that edited out on the basis that it taint a jury against him.


Also, Amber Frey has blossomed into quite the milf hottie over the years, ooh la lala

Well I guess that's something. I was wondering why dude did his wife in for a chick not as hot. (At the time and from the pictures, there was no comparison.)
 
StewDogg11 said:
I always thought she was beautiful. Fun fact Scott played college golf at Arizona State and was a teammate of Phil Mickelson.


Yea, she was frickin gorgeous which is obviously why all of America was obsessed with this case at the time, they looked like a dream couple that should have perfect lives, not be embroiled in struggles and scumbag shit like the rest of us
 
sleepwalk said:
And his unborn child! That Dean Cain-looking motherfucker was foulest of the foul!

But fun fact about the case and Demolition Man, Pete:
In the movie, when Simon Phoenix goes down the screen of cryo-prisoners, there's a "Scott Petersen" on the list. Dude's lawyers tried to block the movie from being played on TV without that edited out on the basis that it taint a jury against him.



Well I guess that's something. I was wondering why dude did his wife in for a chick not as hot. (At the time and from the pictures, there was no comparison.)


LoL, I didnt know that about Demolition Man, thats wild, maybe Lenina Huxley is actually Laci Peterson reincarnated by future science!

Yea, I was really surprised by how hot Amber looked 20 years later, since she looked like a struggle ass trailer park waitress back then, she has turned things around tremendously, good job
 
Amber Frey is one of my hall passes. Even in her trashy looking prime.

The only thing I learned from the new doc is that he actually had reason to be down in San Diego with family. Other docs made it seem like he was caught near San Diego on his way to the border but it sounds like he was going golfing with family.

Then again, he also had like 15k in cash, multiple credit cards, including cards from his family members and his brother's ID with him in his car. As well as other stuff you'd want to take with you if you were ready to run.

I think he did it. I mean come on, he buys a boat in secret, makes his own sinkers and then just happens to take the boat out to the exact area where Laci's body was found? Too coincidental.
 
RoastBeast said:
Amber Frey is one of my hall passes. Even in her trashy looking prime.

The only thing I learned from the new doc is that he actually had reason to be down in San Diego with family. Other docs made it seem like he was caught near San Diego on his way to the border but it sounds like he was going golfing with family.

Then again, he also had like 15k in cash, multiple credit cards, including cards from his family members and his brother's ID with him in his car. As well as other stuff you'd want to take with you if you were ready to run.

I think he did it. I mean come on, he buys a boat in secret, makes his own sinkers and then just happens to take the boat out to the exact area where Laci's body was found? Too coincidental.


Today is Amber's prime

I dont think he was making a run for the border at that moment but I also dont doubt that he wouldve attempted to slip across the border if the opportunity presented itself, I think he was down there hoping to let the heat and media coverage die down just enough for him to make it into Mexico before they issued an arrest warrant

If he found out the warrant had already been issued, he definitely wouldve made a run for it

Wouldnt have mattered though, he was so high profile he woulda quickly been caught in Mexico and extradited right back to the US
 
There was a documentary that I think A&E(possibly someone else) did that seemed to show some evidence that didn't make it into trial. Which if true paints a different picture. And they covered how two dissenting jurors were removed.

Regardless of whether he's innocent or guilty... I hate Nancy Grace. She could be shown a video of someone else committing the crime and still think it was Scott Peterson.
 
I'm sure he did it but many in the legal field thought there wasn't much solid evidence and that different attorneys could have gotten him acquitted.
 
I thought it came out a while back there was evidence he was innocent. I didn't pay much attention though court stuff is wife's thing.

Was there ever any physical evidence?

Laci was really cute I remember that .
 
Other said:
There was a documentary that I think A&E(possibly someone else) did that seemed to show some evidence that didn't make it into trial. Which if true paints a different picture. And they covered how two dissenting jurors were removed.

Regardless of whether he's innocent or guilty... I hate Nancy Grace. She could be shown a video of someone else committing the crime and still think it was Scott Peterson.


Yea, the other documentary from a few years ago definitely painted a different picture but I still dont think it showed anything to cast any serious doubt on his guilt
 
Streeter said:
I thought it came out a while back there was evidence he was innocent. I didn't pay much attention though court stuff is wife's thing.

Was there ever any physical evidence?

Laci was really cute I remember that .


There has never been one single shred of evidence presented anywhere that showed he was innocent unless youre counting the millions of times that him and his family have repeatedly said he didnt do it over the past 20 years
 
RoastBeast said:
Amber Frey is one of my hall passes. Even in her trashy looking prime.

The only thing I learned from the new doc is that he actually had reason to be down in San Diego with family. Other docs made it seem like he was caught near San Diego on his way to the border but it sounds like he was going golfing with family.

Then again, he also had like 15k in cash, multiple credit cards, including cards from his family members and his brother's ID with him in his car. As well as other stuff you'd want to take with you if you were ready to run.

I think he did it. I mean come on, he buys a boat in secret, makes his own sinkers and then just happens to take the boat out to the exact area where Laci's body was found? Too coincidental.


It’s not unusual for people to gamble huge amounts of money on golf. Especially ace golfers like Peterson. He said he was using his brother’s ID to get a discount at the golf course which makes sense because Torrey Pines is expensive. It’s quite the cheapskate move though especially when you have 15 large with you. The four cell phones was weird though.
 
Haha, didn't know you'd make a thread here, lovely, @Pliny Pete .

The fact someone in The War Room is saying his bit on the side knew she was having an affair when there's taped phone conversations with him saying he lied about being a widower and then that she was just missing and her coming forward to the police about him is pretty fucked up.
 
Pliny Pete said:
There has never been one single shred of evidence presented anywhere that showed he was innocent unless youre counting the millions of times that him and his family have repeatedly said he didnt do it over the past 20 years

Dude just thought I remembered hearing that. If he did it that crime was lowest of low..
 
