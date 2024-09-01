Amazon prime shenanigans

So my wife mentioned that there was a movie available on prime, and she started watching it but for some reason she didn't finish it.



Then she comes back the next day to finish it and it's no longer available on prime at no extra charge, now they want her to rent it or buy it.



I thought that was an odd coincidence that prime would remove the movie the day after she started it. But I was content to believe it was a coincidence.



But then the same thing happened to my daughter.



And now the same thing happened to me. I started watching incendies and then came back today to finish it and my only options are to rent it buy it.



I think Amazon must have an algorithm that does this on purpose. They think if you started the movie you're more likely to be willing to pay to see the ending.



That's some manipulative bullshit.