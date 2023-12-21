Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke March 2nd from PR. Jake Paul vs Bourland co-main

He's in promotion mode. Which is fine, imo. Atleast he's trying to build up others along the way.He lost me at "greatest PR fighter ever". It's just not true, the level of competition alone guarantees that.
Lol!!!! That guy fought on a recent don king card , he lives in the US and weighs like 320 pounds lol!!!!Boxrec had no cruisers from PR currently listed. But, at heavy, this guy is ranked first
320lbs!Lol!!!! That guy fought on a recent don king card , he lives in the US and weighs like 320 pounds lol!!!!
Paul would not face a PR opponent, at the promo he is building himself as a PR resident
yeah, definitely not. but she might be the best woman boxer out of PR. i gotta admit my knowledge isnt that deep though.He lost me at "greatest PR fighter ever". It's just not true, the level of competition alone guarantees that.