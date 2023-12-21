Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke March 2nd from PR. Jake Paul vs Bourland co-main

Fluffernutter said:
Boxrec had no cruisers from PR currently listed. But, at heavy, this guy is ranked first

BoxRec: Jesus Escalera

Lol!!!! That guy fought on a recent don king card , he lives in the US and weighs like 320 pounds lol!!!!


Paul would not face a PR opponent, at the promo he is building himself as a PR resident
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Lol!!!! That guy fought on a recent don king card , he lives in the US and weighs like 320 pounds lol!!!!


Paul would not face a PR opponent, at the promo he is building himself as a PR resident
320lbs!

Winner gets Jerrell Miller
 
RizinSon88 said:
He lost me at "greatest PR fighter ever". It's just not true, the level of competition alone guarantees that.
yeah, definitely not. but she might be the best woman boxer out of PR. i gotta admit my knowledge isnt that deep though.
 
