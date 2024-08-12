Am I the only one who wants Adesanya to win due to....

Due to the possibility of getting the Pereira trilogy?

I like Dricus and in different circumstances I would want him to win, but I need Pereira to run that back with Adesanya because ain't no way...

So since having Adesanya as a champ and Pereira too seems like the only way to make that trilogy happen with a champ vs champ fight (since Adesanya is too scared to go up so he can avoid that trilogy even if a title shot is given to him) then I need Adesanya to beat Dicrus and be the MW champ again

And before anybody says anything. Yes Adesanya as a champ would have to see Pereira again, the circumstances would force him to do that. I guess he would have to get the Strickland rematch first, but other than that he has beat pretty much everybody in the MW division so the UFC won't have another option other than make that trilogy as a champ vs champ super-fight which would be HUUUGEEE for the UFC.
 
Meh. I want to see Perreira get grappled, so I'm not too interested in a rematch with Izzy (though Izzy has taken him down in the past -- I might be up for it if Izzy has been wrestling his ass off in training).
 
Nah I'll talk DDP as champ. I actually like the way he fights. He goes after it. Watching Strickland beat Izzy was a great fight but overall Strickland is to complacent. Same with Izzy.
 
Due to the possibility of getting the Pereira trilogy?

I like Dricus and in different circumstances I would want him to win, but I need Pereira to run that back with Adesanya because ain't no way...

So since having Adesanya as a champ and Pereira too seems like the only way to make that trilogy happen with a champ vs champ fight (since Adesanya is too scared to go up so he can avoid that trilogy even if a title shot is given to him) then I need Adesanya to beat Dicrus and be the MW champ again

And before anybody says anything. Yes Adesanya as a champ would have to see Pereira again, the circumstances would force him to do that. I guess he would have to get the Strickland rematch first, but other than that he has beat pretty much everybody in the MW division so the UFC won't have another option other than make that trilogy as a champ vs champ super-fight which would be HUUUGEEE for the UFC.
Probably you are...

I mean, Izzy not gonna fight Poatan again not matter what... so...?

I just want him and Dricus to leave it all in the cage. go hard and see who is victorious
 
Yes way, that's what Alex gets for being a weight bully


Pereira & Izzy have fought four times against each other. Pereira is 3-1.

But I do want Izzy to beat DDP & Khamzat to beat Rob simply because the lead up to a fight between Izzy & Khamzat would be awesome.
 
didn't izzy already say no to any sort of trilogy ?

he will probably fight strickland or chimaev next. maybe rob for a 3rd time.
 
Clickbait titles are for HOMOS

This is not a hostile message

thank you
 
I want Adesanya to win, but I don't want the trilogy with Alex. The only fight I want for Alex at this point is Ankalaev--mainly because the UFC is doing everything in their power to avoid it.
 
I'd rather see both guys go on to do more great things separate from each other. Another rematch could be interesting after all that, (maybe as a final career fight a la Jones-Stipe), but not right now. Izzy looks good at MW, and Pereira is thinking about trying HW. So not sure if or why they would meet again anytime soon.

Personally, I don't care if they never fight each other again. I would like to see Adesanya win if only because I think he's the better fighter and I like to see my hunches proven right.
 
I've usually been impartial to both but I sorta want Izzy to win this with something wild. Don't care about a Pereira trilogy though.
 
Izzy isn't going to fight Pereira at 205 lol, he wouldn't want to give him an advantage like that.
 
Poatan isn't going back down to MW, ever.
If Gender Bender gets through DDP, then it will have to be at LHW.
 
