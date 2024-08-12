Am I the only one who wants Adesanya to win due to....

Due to the possibility of getting the Pereira trilogy?



I like Dricus and in different circumstances I would want him to win, but I need Pereira to run that back with Adesanya because ain't no way...



So since having Adesanya as a champ and Pereira too seems like the only way to make that trilogy happen with a champ vs champ fight (since Adesanya is too scared to go up so he can avoid that trilogy even if a title shot is given to him) then I need Adesanya to beat Dicrus and be the MW champ again



And before anybody says anything. Yes Adesanya as a champ would have to see Pereira again, the circumstances would force him to do that. I guess he would have to get the Strickland rematch first, but other than that he has beat pretty much everybody in the MW division so the UFC won't have another option other than make that trilogy as a champ vs champ super-fight which would be HUUUGEEE for the UFC.