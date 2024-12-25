Am I the only one who thinks Colby is desparately trying to get into pro-wrestling?

He's going to be 37 in 2 months and knows for a fact he's at the end of his UFC career.

Even at his athletic peak he didn't 100% believe he would become champion (basically choked against Kamaru and Leon).

So in his last match he walks out for Hulk Hogan and is coached by self-marketing pioneer Chael Sonnen:

1735148106036.png.

More than anything he probably wants to continue his high income lifestyle after his UFC career is over but he's just not a good candidate for WWE.

We all know he talks a lot but his mic skills are bad. He stutters, he messes up lines, he doesn't have good dictation. He's not Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor.

He's also small for pro-wrestling star standards. The small dudes in the sport are few and they have to serve special niche type of characters.
 
tenor.gif
 
If Ronda and Logan Paul can be successful pro wrestlers, I’m sure Colby can too. I wouldn’t use the word “desperate “
 
He would fail miserably, he lacks size, muscles, charisma, appearance, youth, mic skills, training, physical gifts, etc.

And on top of that he is just an unlikeable person.
 
McSpikes said:
If Ronda and Logan Paul can be successful pro wrestlers, I’m sure Colby can too. I wouldn’t use the word “desperate “
Ronda and Logan actually brought fanbases into the WWE (feminists and kids), Colby is not even a tier A star in MMA (B if we're being generous).
 
Dude would be terrible in the WWE. He wouldn't even be a good heel, people would just unironically not want to watch him at all.
 
ChessJitsu said:
Ronda and Logan actually brought fanbases into the WWE (feminists and kids), Colby is not even a tier A star in MMA (B if we're being generous).
Kurt Angle showed being a pro wrestler is easy became GOAT with very little training
 
Yeah, he’s definitely on the smaller side when it comes to pro wrestling and like you said, he doesn’t have that niche style to make it work. Veterans like Rey Mysterio Jr. and Eddie Guerrero (RIP) had amazing careers despite being on the smaller side for pro wrestling, but they made it work well given their abilities. Colby definitely isn’t that kind of guy.

I haven’t watched pro wrestling in many years, but maybe Colby could make it work in that AEW organization? I’ve never watched it, but I’ve heard they don’t emphasize as much on size. He needs better acting classes though.
 
McSpikes said:
Kurt Angle showed being a pro wrestler is easy became GOAT with very little training
Kurt angle Colby is not. He'd be a trash pro wrestler frankly, and he'd look like a midget compared to everyone on the roster.
 
Mammothman said:
He would fail miserably, he lacks size, muscles, charisma, appearance, youth, mic skills, training, physical gifts, etc.

And on top of that he is just an unlikeable person.
So just like Rhonda.
 
7th layer of hair vs hair match ✂️💈
Hair in a cell 🪮📲
Tables, Ladders, and Hairs 🪜💇🏻

Lots of options here fam good fi him strike while di iron hot 🌶️♨️
 
McSpikes said:
If Ronda and Logan Paul can be successful pro wrestlers, I’m sure Colby can too. I wouldn’t use the word “desperate “
No, Colby is litterally a stuttering mess when he's not reading/spouting off his pre-rehearsed lines. The guy can't do improvisation for his life which is major for pro-wrestling.

Logan Paul is a huge asshole but he's a surprisingly decent pro-wrestler. Never paid attention to Ronda there.
 
Söze Aldo said:
No, Colby is litterally a stuttering mess when he's not reading/spouting off his pre-rehearsed lines. The guy can't do improvisation for his life which is major for pro-wrestling.

Logan Paul is a huge asshole but he's a surprisingly decent pro-wrestler. Never paid attention to Ronda there.
WWE’s biggest star is a stuttering mess
 
