Am I the only one who thinks Colby is desparately trying to get into pro-wrestling?

He's going to be 37 in 2 months and knows for a fact he's at the end of his UFC career.Even at his athletic peak he didn't 100% believe he would become champion (basically choked against Kamaru and Leon).So in his last match he walks out for Hulk Hogan and is coached by self-marketing pioneer Chael Sonnen:More than anything he probably wants to continue his high income lifestyle after his UFC career is over but he's just not a good candidate for WWE.We all know he talks a lot but his mic skills are bad. He stutters, he messes up lines, he doesn't have good dictation. He's not Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor.He's also small for pro-wrestling star standards. The small dudes in the sport are few and they have to serve special niche type of characters.