All you dummies not watching Mr Inbetween

Spoiler



Ghost Riders in the Sky is playing, THIS version by Burl Ives. The guitar starts as the father turns and walks away. Please listen. It's epic. It's playing as Ray matches back into the tunnel to end the episode.

Ray is hired by an old man to find the old man's daughter. He tracks her down to another old man and beats the truth out of him; the girl's body is hidden in a train tunnel. Ray brings the father to verify the body, now in a suitcase, and he does. He looks up at Ray and points to the tunnel, asking if the villain is in there. Ray hands him a lantern, and the father heads in. He walks up the terrified old man, who is handcuffed. Walks right up to him. Takes a deep breath and look him in the eye. "Do you know how much pain you've caused?" He turns and slowly walks out of the tunnel, but before he's out, the old man shouts "I'm sorry!" The father pauses, and from the old man's perspective all you can see is the lantern. After a moment, it continues out of the tunnel.The father thanks Ray (for helping him learn the truth). He shakes Ray's hand, and walks away.Thing is, Ray also has a daughter.