All you dummies not watching Mr Inbetween

Savoring this shit. I got 2 episodes left. I think you recommended it to me last year, if I remember correctly. Waited patiently for season 2, and it has really delivered. One of the only new shows I’ve really Loved the past few years.
It's about a forty-year-old divorced Australian assassin with a kid on weekends.
In my opinion, season two was the best thing on television in 2019. Short episodes that are all meat and no salad, quick, efficient,
You can watch it on YouTube or Google Play for a price. I sailed the seven seas.
Here's a sample of the way the show tells stories. It's a huge spoiler in that the episode is SO good you should just watch the series and get to it, but it doesn't actually interfere in any story arc so it won't ruin anything else, and if you're on the fence, maybe it pushes you in the RIGHT direction.
And to anyone not watching Mr. Inbetween... Shame on you.
Another brilliant episode.
Ray is hired by an old man to find the old man's daughter. He tracks her down to another old man and beats the truth out of him; the girl's body is hidden in a train tunnel. Ray brings the father to verify the body, now in a suitcase, and he does. He looks up at Ray and points to the tunnel, asking if the villain is in there. Ray hands him a lantern, and the father heads in. He walks up the terrified old man, who is handcuffed. Walks right up to him. Takes a deep breath and look him in the eye. "Do you know how much pain you've caused?" He turns and slowly walks out of the tunnel, but before he's out, the old man shouts "I'm sorry!" The father pauses, and from the old man's perspective all you can see is the lantern. After a moment, it continues out of the tunnel.
The father thanks Ray (for helping him learn the truth). He shakes Ray's hand, and walks away.
Thing is, Ray also has a daughter.
Ghost Riders in the Sky is playing, THIS version by Burl Ives. The guitar starts as the father turns and walks away. Please listen. It's epic. It's playing as Ray matches back into the tunnel to end the episode.
I cannot imagine anything else on television this month coming close to beating this scene.
Savoring this shit. I got 2 episodes left. I think you recommended it to me last year, if I remember correctly. Waited patiently for season 2, and it has really delivered. One of the only new shows I’ve really Loved the past few years.
Savoring this shit. I got 2 episodes left. I think you recommended it to me last year, if I remember correctly. Waited patiently for season 2, and it has really delivered. One of the only new shows I’ve really Loved the past few years.
I have been DVRing this show for a long time but I didn't start recording until season 1 episode 3. If I'm going to start watching a new show then I have to start at episode 1 so I have been waiting patiently for the DVR to catch a re-airing of episodes 1 and 2. That took a hell of a lot longer than expected but I finally got the first two episodes recently and I have binge watched up to season 2 episode 9 over the last few days.
@Loiosh is right on the money about this series. Awesome show. My only complaint is that I wish it had subtitles because the Aussie accents can get thick and hard to discern for my American ears sometimes. I find myself rewinding to try to figure out what in the hell was just said but even then I still can't make it out so I just move on.