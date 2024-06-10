All W BW and W FW champions ranked

Shay Brennan
W BW
1. Amanda Nunes - 8 title fight wins, 6 defenses, 2x champion, has beat all the champions on these two lists, also beat the W FLW GOAT
2. Ronda Rousey - 8 title fight wins, 7 defenses, lots of finishes especially with the armbar
3. Miesha Tate - 3 title fight wins, 1 defense.
4. Holly Holm - 1 title fight win, title winning performance is the 2nd biggest upset in UFC history,
5.Juliana Pena - 1 title fight win, 3rd biggest upset in UFC history,
6. Raquel Pennington - 1 title fight win, not that impressive considering who she beat for it and that it was a decision
W FW
1. Cris Cyborg - 6 title fight wins, 4 defenses, was on 10 year win streak before the Nunes loss, has only 2 losses overall and 1 loss at the highest level.
2. Amanda Nunes - 3 title fight wins, 2 defenses, probably the best title winning performance in W UFC history against Cris Cyborg,
3. Germaine de Randamie - 1 title fight win, very short reign, only has 1 win at FW and that win was very competitive UD
