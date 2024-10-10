Most dominant champs in UFC history, by division

Geniusss
HW: Miocic, 5 title fight wins, 3 title defenses
LHW: Jones, 14 title fight wins, 11 title defenses
MW: Silva, 11 title fight wins, 10 title defenses
WW: GSP, 12 title fight wins, 9 title defenses
LW: Khabib, 4 title fight wins, 3 title defenses
FW: Aldo, 10 title fight wins, 7 title defenses
BW: Cruz, 5 title fight wins, 3 title defenses
FlW: Johnson, 12 title fight wins, 11 title defenses
WFW: Nunes, 3 title fights, 2 title defenses
WBW: Nunes, 8 title fight wins, 6 title defenses
WFLW: Shevchenlo, 9 title fight wins, 7 title defenses
SW: Joanna, 6 title fight wins, 5 title defenses
Now I know there is gonna be debate over the LW division and the BS division. But I picked Khabib over the other champions because he never lost a fight, the other LW champions did lose title fights.
And for BW I picked Cruz because if you count the WEC stuff he got more title fight wins and defenses than the other ones.
You can even make an argument for Rousey over Nunes, but go ahead, express your opinion
Also let me know if you think somebody else could break those records anytime soon
I think Islam can do it rn at LW and maybe Merab could be a dominant chamo at BW ad well
