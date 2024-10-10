Most dominant champs in UFC history, by division

HW: Miocic, 5 title fight wins, 3 title defenses

LHW: Jones, 14 title fight wins, 11 title defenses

MW: Silva, 11 title fight wins, 10 title defenses

WW: GSP, 12 title fight wins, 9 title defenses

LW: Khabib, 4 title fight wins, 3 title defenses

FW: Aldo, 10 title fight wins, 7 title defenses

BW: Cruz, 5 title fight wins, 3 title defenses

FlW: Johnson, 12 title fight wins, 11 title defenses



WFW: Nunes, 3 title fights, 2 title defenses

WBW: Nunes, 8 title fight wins, 6 title defenses

WFLW: Shevchenlo, 9 title fight wins, 7 title defenses

SW: Joanna, 6 title fight wins, 5 title defenses



Now I know there is gonna be debate over the LW division and the BS division. But I picked Khabib over the other champions because he never lost a fight, the other LW champions did lose title fights.

And for BW I picked Cruz because if you count the WEC stuff he got more title fight wins and defenses than the other ones.

You can even make an argument for Rousey over Nunes, but go ahead, express your opinion



Also let me know if you think somebody else could break those records anytime soon



I think Islam can do it rn at LW and maybe Merab could be a dominant chamo at BW ad well