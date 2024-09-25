All Tomorrows: The Most Brutal Sci-Fi Novel You Haven’t Heard About

So this is something that I thought the Sherbros would appreciate... The novel (and audiobook) All Tomorrows is a brutal, thought-provoking journey that offers a perspective on time, evolution, and the terrifying future of humanity. It’s got that gritty, dark vibe that reminds me a lot of Warhammer 40k, but with an even more unsettling approach to the concept of our species' potential paths over millions of years.



If you're a fan of body horror, this one might be right up your alley. The story essentially revolves around entities that genetically modify humans over millions of years, transforming them into all sorts of twisted, grotesque, and downright disturbing creatures. It’s a chilling and fascinating exploration of what it means to be human, pushing the boundaries of imagination in a way that’s both horrifying and captivating.



I genuinely think this novel deserves more attention. It provides a fascinating perspective on the vastness of time and the fragility of human existence, making it an experience worth reading or listening to. What do you all think about these kinds of speculative evolution stories? Have you given All Tomorrows a chance, or does it sound like something up your alley? Let’s hear the Sherbros thoughts!



