  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

All these top names pulling out for various reasons...

E

ElLunico

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Sep 28, 2014
Messages
4,487
Reaction score
4,137
Makes you appreciate Izzy's championship reign and run to the title. Never pulled out of a fight, never injured, never ducked anyone, never complained and was active as fuck..

Izzy one of the rare ones that look at MMA as like a true sport instead of picking and choosing match ups, yet still made a lot of money. Looking forward to the comeback!

 
You won't ever hear me shit on Izzy, even if he hangs it up now. Dude fought his ass off. Tired of these twice a year divas that seem to plague the UFC. Even fighting once a year is kind of normalized now, you used to have people hate guys that were inactive.
 
The best thing Izzy did was bring us Poatan though.

I’m an Izzy hater but I respect any active champion. This new era of spot pickers looking for low risk, high reward fights is frustrating.
 
Yup thats what I always loved about Adesanya, he is a true champion, he always wanted to fight and never had these mysterious injuries and mysterious issues as to why he couldn't fight. Pereira is the same, he is the real deal, he actually wants to fight and not be inactive all the time. Love it.

So many UFC champions and big names are always inactive, always some excuse as to why they can't fight. Adesanya and Pereira both of them are true fighters and champions. We need people like that in UFC

For me guys like Colby and Khamzat are just so boring, 1 fight every 18 months. its just beyond boring.. constant tweets and constant interviews but very little actual fighting, its pointless
 
Anyone who doesn't appreicate Izzy's title reign isn't really a MMA fan. Mostly just a bunch of people who were salty that Izzy Dispatched sherdogs boyfriend robert whittaker, the likes of which is loved universally by sherdog despite having the MW title for almost 500 days with just one title fight LOL.

Izzy bless forever for saving us from that.
 
generalyum said:
Regardless of how you feel about Izzy, you gotta appreciate how busy he was
Click to expand...
Yes, I'm an ardent Izzy hater, but I hespect his activity. Thought he was a boring counter striker who only had finishing power if you were running into him and still think that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,564
Messages
55,703,064
Members
174,904
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top