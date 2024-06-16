All these top names pulling out for various reasons...

Makes you appreciate Izzy's championship reign and run to the title. Never pulled out of a fight, never injured, never ducked anyone, never complained and was active as fuck..
Izzy one of the rare ones that look at MMA as like a true sport instead of picking and choosing match ups, yet still made a lot of money. Looking forward to the comeback!
Izzy one of the rare ones that look at MMA as like a true sport instead of picking and choosing match ups, yet still made a lot of money. Looking forward to the comeback!