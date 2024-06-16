All these top names pulling out for various reasons...

Yup thats what I always loved about Adesanya, he is a true champion, he always wanted to fight and never had these mysterious injuries and mysterious issues as to why he couldn't fight. Pereira is the same, he is the real deal, he actually wants to fight and not be inactive all the time. Love it.



So many UFC champions and big names are always inactive, always some excuse as to why they can't fight. Adesanya and Pereira both of them are true fighters and champions. We need people like that in UFC



For me guys like Colby and Khamzat are just so boring, 1 fight every 18 months. its just beyond boring.. constant tweets and constant interviews but very little actual fighting, its pointless