Says Doesn't want to "Climb the ladder" anymore or "Stick Around Too Long & Tarnish his legacy"
Greatest BW ever(Most Title Def's/Most Wins in UFC BW history)?
Aljo/Ortega might be the only one I guess? Not a money fight, but I always liked that matchup due to the style clashHe lost to a younger undefeated fighter in a close fight. If he tries to take the path UFC gives him for a title he's going to need to win atleast 3 more in a row. Realistically a 2nd belt is basically impossible. I don't even know a big money fight for him that would be fun to watch.
That would be good but I thought Ortega was moving up to LW. Also UFC doesn't seem to like to give Sterling good fights. My guess is UFC would just use Sterling for all the hungry up and comers.Aljo/Ortega might be the only one I guess? Not a money fight, but I always liked that matchup due to the style clash
However, I feel guys like Aljo and Ortega should be fighting guys who haven't gotten a big jump at the top ten yet(Jean Silva or Murphy)
Who would you want to see him fight?I think he'll take another fight, and if he wins he'll probably have enough hope to chase the belt again. If he loses again, probably calls it a career. It would be a shame to leave after having such a close fight with arguably the number 2 or 3 guy in the division
Ortega would be a fun grappling battle.
