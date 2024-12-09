Rumored Aljamain Sterling Says He's Considering Retirement

Says Doesn't want to "Climb the ladder" anymore or "Stick Around Too Long & Tarnish his legacy"

Greatest BW ever(Most Title Def's/Most Wins in UFC BW history)?

 
Got to do whatever is best for you. His legacy is he got the belt acting as if he was injured from a dirty strike. Claiming to not want the belt and then posting it all over social media. Aljamain is a really good fighter, but that's his legacy. He did defeat Yan in the rematch, TJ, and Cejudo.
 
He lost to a younger undefeated fighter in a close fight. If he tries to take the path UFC gives him for a title he's going to need to win atleast 3 more in a row. Realistically a 2nd belt is basically impossible. I don't even know a big money fight for him that would be fun to watch.
 
I get it, but fuck that'd be shame

Again, I get it, he's 35 years old with a long career and had some rough injuries
He also accomplished a ton with his last run at bantamweight

The only reason I say that's a shame is mainly because not only do I think he's still very fucking good, but I feel like a featherweight move should of happened way sooner after seeing his two performances there
Ran through Kattar and made it super competitive with Evloev
 
I know Aljo does not want to go through the camps and all that but he has an easier path than he thinks to getting a title shot. Holloway and Ortega are likely leaving the division. Volkanovski is likely a loss away from moving divisions or retiring. The problem is even if he stayed active he is likely a year and a half to two years from another shot. Evolev, Volkanovski and Lopes are all ahead of him for title shots. Fighting the champ at probably 37 years old is not a great idea.

I say Aljo should roll the dice and see if he can get the Volkanovski fight. If that does not work out then consider retirement.
 
Aljo/Ortega might be the only one I guess? Not a money fight, but I always liked that matchup due to the style clash
However, I feel guys like Aljo and Ortega should be fighting guys who haven't gotten a big jump at the top ten yet(Jean Silva or Murphy)
 
Literally making a statement the next day seems like a rushed decision. Take more time to think about it.
 
I think he'll take another fight, and if he wins he'll probably have enough hope to chase the belt again. If he loses again, probably calls it a career. It would be a shame to leave after having such a close fight with arguably the number 2 or 3 guy in the division
 
He's already on Dana's shitlist as it is. His loss against Evloev will mean he has to fight and win for a few years just to MAYBE have another shot at the title. And by then he'd be closer to 40 than 35, an age where fighters decline substantially.

It's probably over for him.
 
That would be good but I thought Ortega was moving up to LW. Also UFC doesn't seem to like to give Sterling good fights. My guess is UFC would just use Sterling for all the hungry up and comers.
 
Who would you want to see him fight?

Ortega would be a fun grappling battle.
 
I usually don't enjoy Aljo fights... but Saturday was one of his most exciting fights, legit high level stuff.
 
IF his management is smart, he'd angle for a Yair fight. Top 5 guy he can outgrapple to an easy win.

Gets him right into title contention, if not 1 fight away.
 
Who would you want to see him fight?

Ortega would be a fun grappling battle.
I think max and Ortega are going to LW, so that takes away big name fights. Maybe give him Yair. Anyone in the top 10 just to keep him relevant
 
