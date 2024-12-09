I know Aljo does not want to go through the camps and all that but he has an easier path than he thinks to getting a title shot. Holloway and Ortega are likely leaving the division. Volkanovski is likely a loss away from moving divisions or retiring. The problem is even if he stayed active he is likely a year and a half to two years from another shot. Evolev, Volkanovski and Lopes are all ahead of him for title shots. Fighting the champ at probably 37 years old is not a great idea.



I say Aljo should roll the dice and see if he can get the Volkanovski fight. If that does not work out then consider retirement.