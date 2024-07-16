As I said in the other thread, putting his kid on blast on media, that's watched by millions is some bad father shit.



Regardless of the situation, you should protect your kids privacy. If you wanna talk about your differences, that's fine but don't put their business out there in front of millions of people. Be a fuckin man about it, protect your kid..



Secondly people were trans before woke Alistair. People just feel safer to be out about it now, being trans doesn't make life easier for you..



It's not an issue that's that important to me, but heaps of ancient cultures had multiple, or fluid genders.. Malaysia, all through the America's (including North America). Across the world basically.. look it up.