Media Alistair Overeem says that wokeness made his daughter think she's a man.

Boomb said:
I saw that earlier...that's terrible, I really don't understand this new trend. Don't they teach biology in elementary school anymore?
I'm pretty sure Overeem could teach his kids about hormone usage better than most classrooms.
 
Always thought his daughter looked a bit like a mini Reem, but never thought about it literally.
 
As I said in the other thread, putting his kid on blast on media, that's watched by millions is some bad father shit.

Regardless of the situation, you should protect your kids privacy. If you wanna talk about your differences, that's fine but don't put their business out there in front of millions of people. Be a fuckin man about it, protect your kid..

Secondly people were trans before woke Alistair. People just feel safer to be out about it now, being trans doesn't make life easier for you..

It's not an issue that's that important to me, but heaps of ancient cultures had multiple, or fluid genders.. Malaysia, all through the America's (including North America). Across the world basically.. look it up.
 
wildchild88 said:
It's not an issue that's that important to me, but heaps of ancient cultures had multiple, or fluid genders.. Malaysia, all through the America's (including North America). Across the world basically.. look it up.
please cite an ancient culture that changed their genders when no gender surgery was available.

look it up
 
b00tysweat said:
please cite an ancient culture that changed their genders when no gender surgery was available.

look it up
Not operating, but wearing different clothes, behaving like a different gender etc. Calalai, two spirit people (native american).
 
She has twice as much eyebrows as Overeem.
No wonder she is confused.
 
The Witcher said:
Nothing to really war room here. Woke culture is an infection on the youth in society. Not debatable
Forcing political ideology on children is spineless and a detriment to society as a whole, you're pigeonholing their worldview before they even begin to grow up.

I couldn't care less if an adult wants to identify as a carrot.
 
b00tysweat said:
please cite an ancient culture that changed their genders when no gender surgery was available.

look it up
That's the most retarded line of argumentation you could use for this topic.
 
Something are just not worth being said, especially in a public platform.
 
I'm not talking about my kids in any meaningful way on a popular podcast. Bad form. Daughters, in particular, are fragile with respect to their father's opinion of them. I know since I raised one and spent a lot time around her and her friends. A daughter is a spectacular gift and even if he is 100% right in his analysis there is a better approach. What is done, is done, and he has to live with it now, however it falls. Direct talk is better when face to face. You have to look your daughter in the eye, she has to look you in the eye.
 
