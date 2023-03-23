Multiplatform Aliens: Dark Descent

Here's your first look at Aliens: Dark Descent! Check out the first Aliens: Dark Descent gameplay trailer, announcing that the real-time tactical action game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on June 20, 2023. Get a look at the upcoming strategy game, which will feature an original story set in the Alien universe. In this gameplay trailer we learn that our ship has crashed onto Planet Lethe, and you'll be investigating a Xenomorph outbreak. Aliens: Dark Descent challenges us to recruit and level up a squad of Colonial Marines as we explore the dangerous planet. Deploy your team strategically to safely make your way through the zone, but tread carefully as death is permanent.
CRPG / Tactical Strategy games are the genre I've only been introduced to in the last 3 years, and they've been some of the most satisfying gaming experiences I've had.

Very much looking forward to this release, as a big Aliens fan, especially after seeing that trailer.
 
Thx OP, looks awesome

I love TBS games that have exploration. Hopefully we're fighting more enemies than just Xeno's, and the story is compelling with lots of replay value in a "choices matter" thing.
 
The camera angle and Alien theme remind me of Alien Breed for the Amiga (great old game) although I'm sure this will be much better
 
Zero interest in this. I want either a sequel to Alien Isolation or a new game that's just like that. These types of games like Dark Decent is don't interest me.
 
The C said:
The camera angle and Alien theme remind me of Alien Breed for the Amiga (great old game) although I'm sure this will be much better
Alien Breed was legit.
 
I mention this in any thread about the Alien franchise but everyone should try out the PC version of Colonial Marines again with all the mods that fixed the AI and graphical issues.
 
Adamant said:
Zero interest in this. I want either a sequel to Alien Isolation or a new game that's just like that. These types of games like Dark Decent is don't interest me.
I wouldnt mind that but i had a bitch of a time replaying because of how patient you have to be with sneaking around.

The alien became extremely annoying, just like mr x in resident evil 2 remake.
 
TrueBias said:
I wouldnt mind that but i had a bitch of a time replaying because of how patient you have to be with sneaking around.

The alien became extremely annoying, just like mr x in resident evil 2 remake.
That's what I liked about it. It was totally different from the typical bull rush run and gun shooter games. You have to sneak around and be careful and I found it to be quite unsettling. I honestly loved it. But I'm ready for a sequel. I want more of that. Take what was great about it and expand on it for a second one.

I've played the game through about 4 times now and I've loved it every time. I did a couple of times on hard, once on medium, and once on nightmare. All great. Now I want to play through on novice just to see how different it is.
 
Adamant said:
That's what I liked about it. It was totally different from the typical bull rush run and gun shooter games. You have to sneak around and be careful and I found it to be quite unsettling. I honestly loved it. But I'm ready for a sequel. I want more of that. Take what was great about it and expand on it for a second one.

I've played the game through about 4 times now and I've loved it every time. I did a couple of times on hard, once on medium, and once on nightmare. All great. Now I want to play through on novice just to see how different it is.
It isn't a game i could play being too skittish but i enjoy watching playthroughs of it and appreciate how cinematic it can be. Almost like watching a (good)Alien movie.

 
Lovestorm said:
It isn't a game i could play being too skittish but i enjoy watching playthroughs of it and appreciate how cinematic it can be. Almost like watching a (good)Alien movie.

I rmemeber that part well. That hallway sucks. The alien is pretty much on your ass the entire time.
 
Its out today, and its pretty good.
Not perfect, but pretty good as a Double-A game.

As a recent convert to top-down tactical CRPGs, and Aliens is my #1 favorite movie ever, I'll probably DL this on Saturday.





 


This YouTuber specializes in top-down CRPG-like games & 'completes' them for the review.

Never detected any BS in any of his reviews.
 
I didn't realise that this was an RTS (with slowdown). I love that it has a persistent world too, where your actions, like blowing a hole in a wall, or unlocking a gate, will remain, or needing to leave ammo pickups for other teams. Coupled with the Xcom-like base improvements/research, I'm sold.

They really try to tell a story here, and give tons of lore bits in journal entries. I'll appreciate any effort, as I love this franchise.

The only thing I've learned that I don't like, is that the game will force you into bad situations, like making you enter a new area haphazardly just to fulfill whatever cinematic thing they are going for there. This wouldn't be so awful if there wasn't permadeath for your squad members. I get really attached to my created crews, which is why I never play with permadeath on Xcom.

Adamant said:
That's what I liked about it. It was totally different from the typical bull rush run and gun shooter games. You have to sneak around and be careful and I found it to be quite unsettling. I honestly loved it. But I'm ready for a sequel. I want more of that. Take what was great about it and expand on it for a second one.

I've played the game through about 4 times now and I've loved it every time. I did a couple of times on hard, once on medium, and once on nightmare. All great. Now I want to play through on novice just to see how different it is.
I loved Alien Isolation. I tapped out in my first playthrough during the infamous hallway sequence. I got really annoyed by the Alien. I loved everything else about the game though, and always had it in the back of my mind. When I learned the story is canon and tied to a book series I was reading, I picked it up again last year and burned through it. I really enjoyed messing with the Alien this time, and using his tactics against him.

My favourite aspects has little to do with the Alien though. The lore/world building and environmental storytelling were top notch. It just oozes atmosphere.

The attention to detail in that game is unmatched, especially for any movie tie in. Fox gave them tons of material from the first film to pull from, it really paid off. I really hope we get a sequel. Creative Assembly has to make it though. Hopefully the new series/film will prompt Sega to pony up some $$ to make it happen.
 
This YouTuber specializes in top-down CRPG-like games & 'completes' them for the review.

Never detected any BS in any of his reviews.
No single reviewer goes through games faster than that guy, and gets 100% completion, he's a machine. I can't imagine he actually enjoys the games though lol
 
I want to see a remake of the 1999 Alien v Predator game
 
