Adamant said: That's what I liked about it. It was totally different from the typical bull rush run and gun shooter games. You have to sneak around and be careful and I found it to be quite unsettling. I honestly loved it. But I'm ready for a sequel. I want more of that. Take what was great about it and expand on it for a second one.



I've played the game through about 4 times now and I've loved it every time. I did a couple of times on hard, once on medium, and once on nightmare. All great. Now I want to play through on novice just to see how different it is. Click to expand...

I didn't realise that this was an RTS (with slowdown). I love that it has a persistent world too, where your actions, like blowing a hole in a wall, or unlocking a gate, will remain, or needing to leave ammo pickups for other teams. Coupled with the Xcom-like base improvements/research, I'm sold.They really try to tell a story here, and give tons of lore bits in journal entries. I'll appreciate any effort, as I love this franchise.The only thing I've learned that I don't like, is that the game will force you into bad situations, like making you enter a new area haphazardly just to fulfill whatever cinematic thing they are going for there. This wouldn't be so awful if there wasn't permadeath for your squad members. I get really attached to my created crews, which is why I never play with permadeath on Xcom.I loved Alien Isolation. I tapped out in my first playthrough during the infamous hallway sequence. I got really annoyed by the Alien. I loved everything else about the game though, and always had it in the back of my mind. When I learned the story is canon and tied to a book series I was reading, I picked it up again last year and burned through it. I really enjoyed messing with the Alien this time, and using his tactics against him.My favourite aspects has little to do with the Alien though. The lore/world building and environmental storytelling were top notch. It just oozes atmosphere.The attention to detail in that game is unmatched, especially for any movie tie in. Fox gave them tons of material from the first film to pull from, it really paid off. I really hope we get a sequel. Creative Assembly has to make it though. Hopefully the new series/film will prompt Sega to pony up some $$ to make it happen.