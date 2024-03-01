Alexandr Shabliy considering leaving PFL for UFC

MMAddict21
Shabliy Considers Leaving PFL For UFC Over Contract Dispute
Bellator Grand Prix finalist Alexandr Shabliy, in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, discussed the interest from the UFC towards him.
www.telecomasia.net
Reading between the lines it seems like PFL doesn’t want to pay Shabliy the $1 million if he beats Usman.
Also have any of these Bellator guy said a single positive thing about the PFL? Lmao