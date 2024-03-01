Alexandr Shabliy considering leaving PFL for UFC

www.telecomasia.net

Shabliy Considers Leaving PFL For UFC Over Contract Dispute

Bellator Grand Prix finalist Alexandr Shabliy, in an exclusive interview with Telecomasia.net, discussed the interest from the UFC towards him.
Reading between the lines it seems like PFL doesn’t want to pay Shabliy the $1 million if he beats Usman.

Also have any of these Bellator guy said a single positive thing about the PFL? Lmao
 
I have heard nothing positive about PFL from fighters. Though some seem glad they got the money they wanted in PFL that UFC refused.
 
