Rumored Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes in the works for UFC 312 in Sydney on February 9

Who would win?

I hate to say it. I don't get the lopes hype. I thought it was a joke at first... But it seems ppl think he's legit.

He can beat volk, but no way he's the favorite here.... Right?
 
Ah man, don't like another power puncher for Volk but fingers crossed he wins this one. Will raise the hype for his Ilia rematch.
 
Guess that means we aren't seeing Topuria again until like late April, or May, unless the UFC tries to pressure the victor into a quick turnaround. That's a nice fight
 
Let’s fucking go. Will wait to see odds before I make a pick.
 
Love it if true. This will be a serious test for both guys and it's NOT a rematch. Personally I enjoy a #1 contender type of fight way more than a title rematch.

If Volk wins it sets up an interesting title fight rematch as he shows he's not washed and if Lopes wins he is certifiably the real deal. Assuming it's a normal kind of fight and not some weird fluke/injury or whatever.

I'd also way prefer ro see Khamzat vs. DDP. If Strickland wants a title shot go beat Brendan Allen or Robocop or whatever. No rank squatting!
 
I wish they would stop making so many damn interim belts.

Ilia literally just fought, I like that the fighters who have them get PPV points and other benefits, but why not incentivise them in those ways without the belt.
 
markys00 said:
I hate to say it. I don't get the lopes hype. I thought it was a joke at first... But it seems ppl think he's legit.

He can beat volk, but no way he's the favorite here.... Right?
You watch his fights?
 
I’m good with that, clears up who should be next for Topuria. If it’s Volk, it’s more intriguing with him coming off a win. If it’s Lopes, then you’ve got the surging contender.
 
