BoxerMaurits
I think Volk schools him for the most part. Will definitely be fun.Let’s fucking go. Will wait to see odds before I make a pick.
I just don't want him to get finished. It crushes my heart.I think Volk schools him for the most part. Will definitely be fun.
Nevermind, I have no idea. Lol
The first thought I had was that Volk wins. I thought for 5 minutes and now I have no idea.I just don't want him to get finished. It crushes my heart.
You watch his fights?I hate to say it. I don't get the lopes hype. I thought it was a joke at first... But it seems ppl think he's legit.
He can beat volk, but no way he's the favorite here.... Right?
I think he might get caught again. Close fight! Fun fight.The first thought I had was that Volk wins. I thought for 5 minutes and now I have no idea.