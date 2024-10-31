Love it if true. This will be a serious test for both guys and it's NOT a rematch. Personally I enjoy a #1 contender type of fight way more than a title rematch.



If Volk wins it sets up an interesting title fight rematch as he shows he's not washed and if Lopes wins he is certifiably the real deal. Assuming it's a normal kind of fight and not some weird fluke/injury or whatever.



I'd also way prefer ro see Khamzat vs. DDP. If Strickland wants a title shot go beat Brendan Allen or Robocop or whatever. No rank squatting!