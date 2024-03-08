Reptile_Bong_Hit said: I like it, but you could almost justify an interim title (not quite, of course) since it’ll be approx one year between their rematch and the trilogy.



But I’m ready for TUF 32: Sweet & Salty Click to expand...

Usually interim titles only get used in periods of either injury or the fighter being inactive (ie Conor stepping away from UFC for a while after winning the LW belt.)This is the UFC's choice to put them on ice so I don't think an interim is justified. I think both fighters would've been ready for UFC 300 for example if that's the direction the promotion wanted to go.It does sucks for the Blanchfield vs Fiorot winner though, at least they'll have their title shot secured but they'll have to wait until probably early 2025.