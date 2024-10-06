Alex was sick, on antibiotics

Alex was coughing in between rounds, I suspected he may have been sick when I saw that. He just confirmed it during post fight press conference. Also, re-injured ligaments in his toe. He is a humble dude and I trust that he isn’t “making excuses” for the way the first two rounds went.



Should he take some time off and stop rushing through the division? Or is he at the age and level where he should ride it til the wheels fall off?



I love watching him fight, but if he loses, I want him to lose fair and square, not because he isn’t 100%.