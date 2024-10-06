Alex was sick, on antibiotics

Alex was coughing in between rounds, I suspected he may have been sick when I saw that. He just confirmed it during post fight press conference. Also, re-injured ligaments in his toe. He is a humble dude and I trust that he isn’t “making excuses” for the way the first two rounds went.

Should he take some time off and stop rushing through the division? Or is he at the age and level where he should ride it til the wheels fall off?

I love watching him fight, but if he loses, I want him to lose fair and square, not because he isn’t 100%.
 
Dudes achieved legendary status in MMA, that can’t be denied at this point.

Bros drive for combat just can’t be matched in the sport right now. Dude walks through anything to hunt down his opponent.
 
He should take the rest of the year off IMO. Maybe even early next year and not come back til spring. The only fight waiting for him is ank right now anyway
Nah, put him on the new year's card and see if he can go 4-0.
 
He's going to take time off, unless they offer him a fight. Jon retires with the belt in December, we'll probably see Tom vs. Alex in Feb or March
 
If he wins again he will tie chuck Liddell for number of title défenses then he can go for Jon jones record
 
He should fight Ankalaev next. If he is not ready in 6 months, then they should give Ank an interim title. UFC should stop protecting Pereira.
 
Ank has a fight lined up and he already failed at his bid to win the belt. If he wanted a shot, he should fight more than once a year.
 
