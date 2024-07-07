News Alex Pereira turned 37-years-old today

Is Poatan still in his prime?

LHW's are pretty much HW's that cut.
37 should be his last prime year.
He's fighting a lot lately, which helps.
Also his late switch to mma let's him still improve in certain areas.
 
Larger fighters mature later.

Alex also perpetually keeps himself in absolutely optimal condition.

Fighters who party, get out of shape, and all that stuff are the ones who fizzle-out quickly.

Furthermore, power punctures always have more longevity, then fast feather-fisted fighters (think George Foreman).
Moreover, Alex has impeccable fundamentals.

Alex' ...
  1. Massive size for the weight;
  2. His devastating power, really via all four extremities, and their joints (+ knees elbows);
  3. His absolutely elite skill set;
  4. Combined with his perpetually keeping himself Über-fit, means ...
Pereira's prime is going to extend way past the "Average Joe."

Every single aspect of Pereira's game is way, way, way above average ...

Which means, typical factoids do not apply to him.

Expect him to stay in elite for at least another 3 to 5 years.
 
Hes not even reached his prime yet to be honest, hes working on grapping and wrestling so we will see him improve. We also have to factor in he just started his MMA career.
 
He has another solid 1 to 2 years in his prime, given his phenomenal genetics and hard work ethic.
 
Make all the money while he can ✓ the fall off for fighters is like a cliff.
 
