Massive size for the weight; His devastating power, really via all four extremities, and their joints (+ knees elbows); His absolutely elite skill set; Combined with his perpetually keeping himself Über-fit, means ...

Larger fighters mature later.Alex also perpetually keeps himself in absolutely optimal condition.Fighters who party, get out of shape, and all that stuff are the ones who fizzle-out quickly.Furthermore, power punctures always have more longevity, then fast feather-fisted fighters (think George Foreman).Moreover, Alex has impeccable fundamentals.Alex' ...Pereira's prime is going to extend way past the "Average Joe."Every single aspect of Pereira's game is way, way, way above average ...Which means, typical factoids do not apply to him.Expect him to stay in elite for at least another 3 to 5 years.