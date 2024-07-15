Alex Pereira Rooting for Israel to Win vs DDP

Wormwood
Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
- Joined
- May 15, 2008
- Messages
- 5,329
- Reaction score
- 10,676
Alex Pereira was recently asked who he thought would win between Adesanya and DDP. Alex stated without reservation he hopes and thinks Adesanya will win. Alex also addresses Israel usually picking Alex to lose, and mentions he has heard nothing but good things about Adesanya from those who know Israel.
“They asked me about Adesanya and Du Plessis – I said I don’t see Adesanya losing,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “Just because he said that about me, doesn’t mean I’ll say it back. It’s what I think. I don’t think he loses this fight. I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story. He isn’t a young guy.”
“I’m here, supporting him,” Pereira said. “I already fought him, not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him. No grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him, exchanging knowledge. Behind the scenes we hear a lot of things about Adesanya. A lot of people talk about him like, ‘He’s this, he’s bad’ and what not.
“The people who truly know him that I had contact with, talk good about him. Has a good heart. A lot of the times it’s just marketing. I believe that. I can see he is a good person. So that’s why I’m here, cheering for him. If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him.”
Not only is he rooting for Israel, but Alex said he would be open to training with Israel some day.
I’m sure there will still be comments Alex is a fake nice. Who knows what Alex is like except those who really know him, but he seems like a pretty straight up guy. Wouldn’t mind seeing Alex and Israel close out the trilogy fight someday, and then train together like Creed and Balboa
Here’s the full article:
“They asked me about Adesanya and Du Plessis – I said I don’t see Adesanya losing,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “Just because he said that about me, doesn’t mean I’ll say it back. It’s what I think. I don’t think he loses this fight. I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story. He isn’t a young guy.”
“I’m here, supporting him,” Pereira said. “I already fought him, not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him. No grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him, exchanging knowledge. Behind the scenes we hear a lot of things about Adesanya. A lot of people talk about him like, ‘He’s this, he’s bad’ and what not.
“The people who truly know him that I had contact with, talk good about him. Has a good heart. A lot of the times it’s just marketing. I believe that. I can see he is a good person. So that’s why I’m here, cheering for him. If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him.”
Not only is he rooting for Israel, but Alex said he would be open to training with Israel some day.
I’m sure there will still be comments Alex is a fake nice. Who knows what Alex is like except those who really know him, but he seems like a pretty straight up guy. Wouldn’t mind seeing Alex and Israel close out the trilogy fight someday, and then train together like Creed and Balboa
Here’s the full article:
Last edited: