Alex Pereira Rooting for Israel to Win vs DDP

Alex Pereira was recently asked who he thought would win between Adesanya and DDP. Alex stated without reservation he hopes and thinks Adesanya will win. Alex also addresses Israel usually picking Alex to lose, and mentions he has heard nothing but good things about Adesanya from those who know Israel.

“They asked me about Adesanya and Du Plessis – I said I don’t see Adesanya losing,” Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “Just because he said that about me, doesn’t mean I’ll say it back. It’s what I think. I don’t think he loses this fight. I hope he wins because he has a beautiful story. I think he has to continue his story. He isn’t a young guy.”

“I’m here, supporting him,” Pereira said. “I already fought him, not going to say he should lose. I’m not mad at him. No grudges. Like I said, if one day it’s possible to train with him, exchanging knowledge. Behind the scenes we hear a lot of things about Adesanya. A lot of people talk about him like, ‘He’s this, he’s bad’ and what not.

“The people who truly know him that I had contact with, talk good about him. Has a good heart. A lot of the times it’s just marketing. I believe that. I can see he is a good person. So that’s why I’m here, cheering for him. If he doesn’t cheer for me, that’s not my problem. But I’m here, cheering for him.”

Not only is he rooting for Israel, but Alex said he would be open to training with Israel some day.

I’m sure there will still be comments Alex is a fake nice. Who knows what Alex is like except those who really know him, but he seems like a pretty straight up guy. Wouldn’t mind seeing Alex and Israel close out the trilogy fight someday, and then train together like Creed and Balboa 😁

Here’s the full article:
 
Good to see a father being supportive of his child

Of course he does. He is very close friends with Strickland and he trained extensively with Strickland for the Dricus fight. He is hoping Adesanya wins so that his friend could get his belt back since he beat Adesanya so easily the first time.
 
Man it's impossible to not like Pereira. Dude is very self aware despite being a stone cold killer in the cage.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Of course he does. He is very close friends with Strickland and he trained extensively with Strickland for the Dricus fight. He is hoping Adesanya wins so that his friend could get his belt back since he beat Adesanya so easily the first time.
Lol at close friends with Strickland. What???
 
