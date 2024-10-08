GiganticMeat
Hello all. Chama
Vitamin C
A typical 155-pound GOAT produces 13,000 milligrams of vitamin C a day. A human expecting to reach peak performance therefore should look into super-dosing vitamin C. Vitamin C buffers stress and can boost athletic performance
Diet
A true GOAT eats almost anything it comes across. GOATs are renowned for their ability to survive on almost anything in the wild
Mountain climbing
Mountain climbing, especially in such extreme conditions is a fantastic way to condition one's body
Hair and horn transplants
While Alex does not appear to be balding, I don't think he's as hairy as a GOAT.
Quadrupedal gait
Finally, we can see that to more closely mimic a GOAT, a human can train to run quadrupedally at alarming speeds. No offense to the runner in the video, but just imagine a top athlete like Pereira
