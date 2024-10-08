Alex Pereira can become a GOAT, here's how:

Hello all. Chama

610330-1.png



Vitamin C

Health-acerola-Getty-Images-1335681521-53524df6cc234fa5945f4358b5b724d4-17c91d82f1184ec58df7aff7b33ef.webp


A typical 155-pound GOAT produces 13,000 milligrams of vitamin C a day. A human expecting to reach peak performance therefore should look into super-dosing vitamin C. Vitamin C buffers stress and can boost athletic performance


Diet

sheep-sorrel.jpg


A true GOAT eats almost anything it comes across. GOATs are renowned for their ability to survive on almost anything in the wild


Mountain climbing

Screenshot-20241008-000630-2.png


Mountain climbing, especially in such extreme conditions is a fantastic way to condition one's body


Hair and horn transplants

Screenshot-20241008-003902-2.png


While Alex does not appear to be balding, I don't think he's as hairy as a GOAT.


Quadrupedal gait



Finally, we can see that to more closely mimic a GOAT, a human can train to run quadrupedally at alarming speeds. No offense to the runner in the video, but just imagine a top athlete like Pereira
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:


Is this vid on topic? I can't really tell.

At very least @GiganticMeat might get a few more ideas for the OP.

<RomeroSalute>
Click to expand...

It's brilliant. Or at the very least it saves Alex a lot of trouble learning the last step! He can travel into battle on his pack goat instead

Idk if the UFC will allow it. Maybe he's becoming one with the GOAT spirit? I really didn't mention the spiritual. Alex is a very spiritual guy
 
