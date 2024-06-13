Alex Pereira became everything Khamzat was suppose to be

The Khamzat hype was incredible a few years ago but has long died. Khamzat was the false prophet of MMA while the real prophet Pereira waited for his chance.



-Khamzat was suppose to be champ. Pereira became champ.



-Khamzat was suppose to fight often. Pereira fights often.



-Khamzat was suppose to take on all challenges. Pereira takes on all challenges.



-Khamzat was suppose to be a multi-weight champ, Pereira became a multi-weight champ.



-Khamzat was suppose to “kill everybody.” Pereira has “killed everybody” (metaphorically speaking of course).



-Khamzat was suppose to become an MMA legend quickly. Pereira became a MMA legend quickly.



Khamzat, his team, and his fans touted him as a badass (which he is) but Alex has more badass moments in the cage - Strickland KO, comeback against Izzy, telling Herb to slow his roll etc.



What Khamzat has going for him is he doesn’t have an official loss but losses don’t mean much in MMA. Pereira bless!