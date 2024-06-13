  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Alex Pereira became everything Khamzat was suppose to be

The Khamzat hype was incredible a few years ago but has long died. Khamzat was the false prophet of MMA while the real prophet Pereira waited for his chance.

-Khamzat was suppose to be champ. Pereira became champ.

-Khamzat was suppose to fight often. Pereira fights often.

-Khamzat was suppose to take on all challenges. Pereira takes on all challenges.

-Khamzat was suppose to be a multi-weight champ, Pereira became a multi-weight champ.

-Khamzat was suppose to “kill everybody.” Pereira has “killed everybody” (metaphorically speaking of course).

-Khamzat was suppose to become an MMA legend quickly. Pereira became a MMA legend quickly.

Khamzat, his team, and his fans touted him as a badass (which he is) but Alex has more badass moments in the cage - Strickland KO, comeback against Izzy, telling Herb to slow his roll etc.

What Khamzat has going for him is he doesn’t have an official loss but losses don’t mean much in MMA. Pereira bless!
 
Khamzat ain’t done yet…….Its a marathon not a sprint
 
He really hasn't done himself any favors with the inactivity
Even if it's not an ideal fight he should still try to stay as active as possible. He burned up a lot of hype by waiting around
 
Yet I think he would maul Alex . He would definitely get him down . Alex was blessed that he didn't run into grapplers during his run.
 
sure but khamzat fought complete fighters
and hasnt been ko'd yet
 
This exact thread has been made many times on here.. I think maybe even by you yourself lmao

Yes yes yes

we all hate Khamzat and love Pereira now

we fucking get it
 
When your whole account is a gimmick, it's probably hard to keep track of things.
 
