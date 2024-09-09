News Alex Pereira’s training partner, Yousri Belgaroui gets second shot at a UFC-contract on this week’s DWCS

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    16
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
11,813
Reaction score
39,807
1725898607113.png


Yousri Belgaroui will face Taiga Iwasaki (9-1, 4 KO/TKO, 2 sub.) from Japan in a Middleweight contest on September 10 at Dana White’s Contender Series.
Iwasaki’s only career loss dates back to 2020, when he was defeated by BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr.

Belgaroui already competed for a UFC contract last year at DWCS. The former multiple-time GLORY Kickboxing Middleweight title-challenger fought Chute Boxe fighter Marco Tulio Silva, who secured a UFC contract two weeks ago on his second try. The Tunisian-Dutch Belgaroui lost that bout by decision to his Brazilian opponent.
However, he entered that fight with health issues; a few days before the bout, Yousri contracted meningitis from a tick bite. During the fight, he was still on heavy medication and not in optimal fighting condition.

Following this setback, Belgaroui secured two victories at the Dutch MMA-promotion Levels Fight League. In his most recent fight, he captured the LFL Light-Heavyweight title by dominating the experienced Ahmed Sami over five rounds.

Belgaroui is currently training at Teixeira MMA in Danbury, Connecticut, where he works with notable fighters such as former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, former LFA champion Rodolfo Bellato, and many other top fighters.

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 takes place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex.

Will Yousri Belgaroui succeed in securing a UFC contract this time?
And how would he fare in the UFC?👇🏽

-

✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits / Maurits School 🇳🇱


 
Take a look at the OP above for my personal write-up :)

@Liverkick-king56

@samuelsoncast

@StonedLemur

@GreenGorilla

@Trabaho

@Tayski

@Platinum

@BFoe

@ChimRichalds

@Eternalwarriorking

@Langinbang187

@drbolony

@cereal gan

@Caicara

@Robbocop

@OldBoy91

@PaddyO'malley

@Blanqa Blanqua

@Dude Incredible

@IronGolem007

@ThereIsNoSpoon

@BroRogan

@CatchtheseHands

@Mohawk Banditó

@Sasha

@Icanseeu

@Ace70 V2

@Paolo Delutis

@FrappeDuRocma

@SalvadorAllende

@Doughie99

@MCDojoMMA

@Pancake Sprawl

@Wormwood

@Sanctus

@Richard Fannin

@KID Yamamoto

@John12

@careto

@Dirty Frank

@UFCIsNOTRigged

@Jean-MMA

@ExitLUPin

@John makfresshi

@ICHEERTHEBULL

@Bobby Boulders

@World eater

@legedema

@TempleoftheDog

@KDR by RNC

@don't ask

@TJ Dillashank

@wwkirk

@MarloStanfield

@TXstriker

@Dr. Rose

@xhaydenx

@Davidjacksonjones

@TCE

@Milenkovic

@jeff7b9

@WoozyFailGuy

@Poirierfan

@Ares Black

@Simple Southerner

@Prince Nephilim

@TorontoTO

@Siver!

@deanambrose

@textwarrior

@Iroh

@Killer Kadoogan

@spinup

@Koala

@Koya

@Trupsi

@amok attitude

@Rum that Chimay-Leffe

@I.Broke.The.Bat!

@Gohel

@frontkick1

@DC23

@Gamer007

@pride_rules

@Thesnake101

@Frode Falch

@Dillydilly

@Substance Abuse

@Doctor Grudge

@helax

@PurpleStorm

@VinceF

@Reb

@HHJ

@Banana Tree's Nemesis

@mjfan23

@aerius

@Thundarr

@GordoBarraBJJ

@Schoolboy Q

@balkanbomber85

@Th3 Gr38 1

@GolovKing

@Travis Alexander

@Bushwhacker B

@Sms_productions713

@stronghulk

@sandokan83

@Number 8

@Pepy

@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle

@Overeem

@ColombianFist

@dog y

@Prick_Flair

@Marko Polo

@ryun253

@2004 account

@MEAN357

@The_Renaissance

@C0NCH3TO

@FlowchartRog

@cmw43

@JonnyBonesPharmacist

@haysus31

@Young Calf Kick

@Rizin

@RicardinhoPT

@Kowboy On Sherdog

@TacticalTijs

@GiganticMeat

@davidlemonparty

@Luthien

@Speedy1

@markys00

@that Indian

@legedema

@weaselkenievil

@Neck&Neck

@TriangleMonkey

@Buff

@Reach4theSky

@SenorFranko

@Jonny Ninja

@Kovalev's "Man Bag"

@MMALOPEZ

@svmr_db






And here are three additional videos of Yousri Belgaroui’s ‘Road to the UFC’:





 
BoxerMaurits said:
View attachment 1061870


Yousri Belgaroui will face Taiga Iwasaki (9-1, 4 KO/TKO, 2 sub.) from Japan in a Middleweight contest on September 10 at Dana White’s Contender Series.
Iwasaki’s only career loss dates back to 2020, when he was defeated by BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr.

Belgaroui already competed for a UFC contract last year at DWCS. The former multiple-time GLORY Kickboxing Middleweight title-challenger fought Chute Boxe fighter Marco Tulio Silva, who secured a UFC contract two weeks ago on his second try. The Tunisian-Dutch Belgaroui lost that bout by decision to his Brazilian opponent.
However, he entered that fight with health issues; a few days before the bout, Yousri contracted meningitis from a tick bite. During the fight, he was still on heavy medication and not in optimal fighting condition.

Following this setback, Belgaroui secured two victories at the Dutch MMA-promotion Levels Fight League. In his most recent fight, he captured the LFL Light-Heavyweight title by dominating the experienced Ahmed Sami over five rounds.

Belgaroui is currently training at Teixeira MMA in Danbury, Connecticut, where he works with notable fighters such as former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, former LFA champion Rodolfo Bellato, and many other top fighters.

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 takes place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex.

Will Yousri Belgaroui succeed in securing a UFC contract this time?
And how would he fare in the UFC?👇🏽

-

✍🏽: @BoxerMaurits / Maurits School 🇳🇱


Click to expand...

That was written like a god damn professional little brother.
You're gonna end up somewhere big in life sir.

Much love to you man.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Think he should pick up a finish here. Japanese guy doesn't seem all that impressive and he's a replacement.
Click to expand...
Iwasaki's first seven opponents have a combined record of 8-24-2 also.
His toughest tests were his last fights in Lovato Jr which he lost and against .50 fighter Eun-Soo-Kim.
Being a replacement doesn't help also.
We had the biggest upset in years last week... But i really doubt we'll see it again on this bout.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News THREE fighters who have DEFEATED UFC champion Alex Pereira are fighting on this season's Dana White's Contender Series
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
svmr_db
Media Jan Blachowicz gets second surgery on his shoulder
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
MMAcolyte
M
Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira React to Dricus Du Plessis’ Title Defense at UFC 305
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Tayski
Tayski

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,874
Messages
56,159,076
Members
175,091
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top