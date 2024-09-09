Thesnake101 said: Think he should pick up a finish here. Japanese guy doesn't seem all that impressive and he's a replacement. Click to expand...

Iwasaki's first seven opponents have a combined record of 8-24-2 also.His toughest tests were his last fights in Lovato Jr which he lost and against .50 fighter Eun-Soo-Kim.Being a replacement doesn't help also.We had the biggest upset in years last week... But i really doubt we'll see it again on this bout.