Yousri Belgaroui will face Taiga Iwasaki (9-1, 4 KO/TKO, 2 sub.) from Japan in a Middleweight contest on September 10 at Dana White’s Contender Series.
Iwasaki’s only career loss dates back to 2020, when he was defeated by BJJ legend Rafael Lovato Jr.
Belgaroui already competed for a UFC contract last year at DWCS. The former multiple-time GLORY Kickboxing Middleweight title-challenger fought Chute Boxe fighter Marco Tulio Silva, who secured a UFC contract two weeks ago on his second try. The Tunisian-Dutch Belgaroui lost that bout by decision to his Brazilian opponent.
However, he entered that fight with health issues; a few days before the bout, Yousri contracted meningitis from a tick bite. During the fight, he was still on heavy medication and not in optimal fighting condition.
Following this setback, Belgaroui secured two victories at the Dutch MMA-promotion Levels Fight League. In his most recent fight, he captured the LFL Light-Heavyweight title by dominating the experienced Ahmed Sami over five rounds.
Belgaroui is currently training at Teixeira MMA in Danbury, Connecticut, where he works with notable fighters such as former UFC champion Glover Teixeira, UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, former LFA champion Rodolfo Bellato, and many other top fighters.
Dana White’s Contender Series Week 5 takes place on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex.
Will Yousri Belgaroui succeed in securing a UFC contract this time?
And how would he fare in the UFC?
