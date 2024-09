Aldo has done everything there is to do, and he did it for a long stretch until 45 caught up to him.



He then went to 35 and made it to a title bout and somewhat of a title eliminator against Merab.



He should look to fight guys like Cruz or maybe someone outside the top 10 in Brazil if possible. Legacy tour shit basically.



Always rooting for him, but outside of stepping up on short notice if a title fight ends up in jeopardy, he's not fighting for a belt in the ufc again. No shame in that.