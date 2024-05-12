Aldo for the title.

wolfss

wolfss

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 26, 2013
Messages
3,705
Reaction score
1,558
Definitely would like to see Aldo in there with rainbow head guy. This would be Aldo’s last chance at a belt. Easy win for him. Once dashivilli or what ever his name is wins the title Aldo won’t have a chance.
 
Dashivilli and rainbow head guy lol.
I'd love to see Aldo beat rainbow head, but don't see it happening at this stage of his career
 
wolfss said:
Definitely would like to see Aldo in there with rainbow head guy. This would be Aldo’s last chance at a belt. Easy win for him. Once dashivilli or what ever his name is wins the title Aldo won’t have a chance.
Click to expand...

I'm a huge Aldo fan...but if you think a matchup with O'Malley is an 'easy win for him', you're delusional.
 
Colby got a title shot for doing too little so I don’t hate aldo getting a shot after merab.
 
Aldo is not getting a title, and probably doesn't care. He came back to earn a nice paycheck. Give him a good competitive fight a nice paycheck again, if he wants another one. BW is a Motherfucker, Aldo is going to have a murderous row if he wants to win a strap here, I don't think he can anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimeToTrain
FW title win: McGregor or Topuria?
2
Replies
26
Views
606
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,113
Messages
55,538,637
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top