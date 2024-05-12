Aldo for the title.

Definitely would like to see Aldo in there with rainbow head guy. This would be Aldo’s last chance at a belt. Easy win for him. Once dashivilli or what ever his name is wins the title Aldo won’t have a chance.
Definitely would like to see Aldo in there with rainbow head guy. This would be Aldo’s last chance at a belt. Easy win for him. Once dashivilli or what ever his name is wins the title Aldo won’t have a chance.
Aldo is not getting a title, and probably doesn't care. He came back to earn a nice paycheck. Give him a good competitive fight a nice paycheck again, if he wants another one. BW is a Motherfucker, Aldo is going to have a murderous row if he wants to win a strap here, I don't think he can anymore.