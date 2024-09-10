AI opinion of Dana White

Not that we don't already all know this, but I still found it interesting.

I asked it what it thought of Dana white and it gave a bunch of positives and negatives. So then I just asked if it had to choose good or bad what would it say.

It's good to know that the AI has a correct opinion and describes it near perfectly.

"So what is your conclusion if the choice was he's a good person or bad what would you choose??

If forced to choose between labeling Dana White as a "good" or "bad" person purely based on his ethical decisions, I would lean toward the "bad" side.

His repeated controversies—particularly around fighter pay, treatment, public behavior, and handling of personal and professional ethics—suggest a pattern of prioritizing business success and personal power over fairness and accountability. While he has made positive contributions to the UFC and supported some individuals, the ethical concerns around how he wields his influence and treats those under his authority are significant.

It’s not a black-and-white issue, but given the choice, his ethical track record points more toward the "bad" side."
 
Fighter pay is bad but I'd argue slapping your wife is worse
 
Maybe? Yes hitting someone is bad. But the pay issue affects hundreds of people's ability to put food on their table for their families, and to try and build a future. You just don't see it first hand like you saw him smacking his wife back
 
dana-white-slaps-wife.gif
 
This is true but you have to think it from another angle. Paying like shit is the norm in MMA and in the whole corporate world. They can always try to rationalise it with business shit. To look your wife in the eyes and fucking smack her you have to overcome a big internal barrier, she's a person you supposedly care about.
 
Sorry for the long reply but the AI says:

"The incident of domestic violence in 2023 is definitely one of the most severe ethical missteps Dana White has made, especially because it involved physical violence and the hypocrisy of his prior stance against such behavior. It's hard to top the gravity of an incident involving domestic abuse, particularly when it involves a public figure who has been outspoken on the issue.

However, from an ethical standpoint, another area that might rival it—though in a different way—is how UFC fighters have been treated in terms of pay, healthcare, and long-term security. While not a singular event like the domestic violence incident, the systemic nature of this issue affects a much larger group of people and raises significant moral concerns.

  • Fighter Pay: UFC fighters are often paid much less than athletes in other major sports, despite the UFC generating billions of dollars in revenue. Fighters risk their health and livelihoods in a sport that involves significant physical and mental tolls, and many fighters struggle financially despite competing at the highest levels.
  • Healthcare and Retirement: There has been criticism about the lack of comprehensive long-term healthcare for fighters. Given the risks involved in mixed martial arts—traumatic brain injuries, permanent disabilities, etc.—the ethical concern here is that UFC fighters may not be adequately cared for after their careers end, especially in cases of severe injury.
The treatment of fighters can be seen as a long-term ethical failure that impacts hundreds of lives, as opposed to a singular incident. While it doesn’t have the immediate shock factor of domestic violence, it represents a broader systemic issue that could arguably be considered worse in its overall impact.

So while the 2023 incident is likely the worst thing White has done publicly, the way he handles UFC fighters' compensation and long-term well-being may be considered a deeper, long-term ethical failure."
 
Oh No!!! Dana is on AI Santa's naughty List.... I'm So Sure He will launch in to a exhaustive introspection and rethink all his past decisions because some dip shits computer program said "He Was A Very BAD Person....
1725985425886.jpeg
This was thread worthy? Really??
 
They better hope AI will do it for them....
 
Seems like AI scans the first page of a google search, and reads it for you.

Which has become difficult for people in recent years. Praise the bots. Algorithm bless.
 
lol well let's see you give a better opinion than the AI. That fucking thing NAILED IT.

Not sure what you're so worried about. It seems very useful.
 
Of course it's thread worthy.

And I suspect you've made some bad ethical decisions. Hence you being so triggered by a little forum post.
 
Interesting how AI racks and stacks shitty human behavior and assigns a ranking. Dana’s not Hitler, but at a minimum, he’s a guy who smacked his wife in public and makes a lot of money off of other people getting CTE. Note that in both instances, the participants are willing.
 
