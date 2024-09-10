AI opinion of Dana White

El Panteron said: Fighter pay is bad but I'd argue slapping your wife is worse Click to expand...

"The incident of domestic violence in 2023 is definitely one of the most severe ethical missteps Dana White has made, especially because it involved physical violence and the hypocrisy of his prior stance against such behavior. It's hard to top the gravity of an incident involving domestic abuse, particularly when it involves a public figure who has been outspoken on the issue.



However, from an ethical standpoint, another area that might rival it—though in a different way—is how UFC fighters have been treated in terms of pay, healthcare, and long-term security. While not a singular event like the domestic violence incident, the systemic nature of this issue affects a much larger group of people and raises significant moral concerns.



Fighter Pay : UFC fighters are often paid much less than athletes in other major sports, despite the UFC generating billions of dollars in revenue. Fighters risk their health and livelihoods in a sport that involves significant physical and mental tolls, and many fighters struggle financially despite competing at the highest levels.

Healthcare and Retirement: There has been criticism about the lack of comprehensive long-term healthcare for fighters. Given the risks involved in mixed martial arts—traumatic brain injuries, permanent disabilities, etc.—the ethical concern here is that UFC fighters may not be adequately cared for after their careers end, especially in cases of severe injury.

The treatment of fighters can be seen as a long-term ethical failure that impacts hundreds of lives, as opposed to a singular incident. While it doesn’t have the immediate shock factor of domestic violence, it represents a broader systemic issue that could arguably be considered worse in its overall impact.



So while the 2023 incident is likely the worst thing White has done publicly, the way he handles UFC fighters' compensation and long-term well-being may be considered a deeper, long-term ethical failure."

