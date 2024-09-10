Ormendahl
Not that we don't already all know this, but I still found it interesting.
I asked it what it thought of Dana white and it gave a bunch of positives and negatives. So then I just asked if it had to choose good or bad what would it say.
It's good to know that the AI has a correct opinion and describes it near perfectly.
"So what is your conclusion if the choice was he's a good person or bad what would you choose??
If forced to choose between labeling Dana White as a "good" or "bad" person purely based on his ethical decisions, I would lean toward the "bad" side.
His repeated controversies—particularly around fighter pay, treatment, public behavior, and handling of personal and professional ethics—suggest a pattern of prioritizing business success and personal power over fairness and accountability. While he has made positive contributions to the UFC and supported some individuals, the ethical concerns around how he wields his influence and treats those under his authority are significant.
It’s not a black-and-white issue, but given the choice, his ethical track record points more toward the "bad" side."
