With the talk of AI rankings from Dana, how long before we go down the road of AI judging? I think it has a lot of pros and few cons. For one with a good enough algorithm the judging can be as close to fool proof as possible. So there will be less robberies. However people can claim the results are rigged like they'd claim for AI rankings. It could be a single AI judge or several that come to a consensus.



Do you think this would be better than humans? How likely UFC actually does this?