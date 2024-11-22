  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

AI Judging

Would AI judging be better than humans?

johnmangala

johnmangala

Purple Belt
With the talk of AI rankings from Dana, how long before we go down the road of AI judging? I think it has a lot of pros and few cons. For one with a good enough algorithm the judging can be as close to fool proof as possible. So there will be less robberies. However people can claim the results are rigged like they'd claim for AI rankings. It could be a single AI judge or several that come to a consensus.

Do you think this would be better than humans? How likely UFC actually does this?
 
There was a thread I just saw recently where 3 different AI came up with different strike numbers for a fight and started giving points for things no one should give points for, like the percent of punches landed instead of amount successful (effective striking) or attempted (aggression), or doing better in the next round than you did in the previous, or applying the tier based scoring criteria in times when it's not supposed to.

It is nowhere near ready
 
AI would give deferent result for the same prompt when refreshed.

it basically a collection of data already published on the internet and uses it to fit the context given, sometimes it's right, sometimes it's wrong, and can easily give two opposite opinions on the same thing if the question was repeated enough times.
 
