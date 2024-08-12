Again , exercise is the foundation of health.

Laza cds mma
Last night , my 29 year old cousin died of a heart attack , his wife is 9 months pregnant now , he was obese and completely physically inactive , he was 100% focused on work ( truck driver ) and it cost him his life , i saw him a few months ago and we were joking about how he needs to start exercising , i wish i was more serious about it when it came to him , don't think that being fat and inactive only kills you after 50 , it doesn't.