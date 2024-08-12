Again , exercise is the foundation of health.

I think the one thing that was not focused on yet was that your cousin is a truck driver. Unfortunately that is one of the worst jobs to lead a healthier lifestyle. You're talking about a job where you sit and drive for 8 to 14 hours a day depending on this or that situation. On top of that you have to be careful of asshole drivers so the stress can be next level. After enough driving offenses no decent company will put you on.



I don't want to speak for your cousin but I don't want to think it was only exercise. It was numerous things. Unfortunately if you drive through most small towns in America you're not going to get any decent quality food much less a quality gym. Hell, there are some counties in America that don't even have decent parks where you can do basic exercise.