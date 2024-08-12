Again , exercise is the foundation of health.

Laza cds mma

Laza cds mma

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
1,044
Reaction score
515
Last night , my 29 year old cousin died of a heart attack , his wife is 9 months pregnant now , he was obese and completely physically inactive , he was 100% focused on work ( truck driver ) and it cost him his life , i saw him a few months ago and we were joking about how he needs to start exercising , i wish i was more serious about it when it came to him , don't think that being fat and inactive only kills you after 50 , it doesn't.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Diet <<<<<<



Exercise
Click to expand...
Diet will never give you cardiovascular or physical strength , which are the most important things for health span and lifespan ( of course that diet is also important , but not more than exercise ).
 
Sorry for your loss

In before someone asks if he was vaccinated
 
Laza cds mma said:
Diet will never give you cardiovascular or physical strength , which are the most important things for health span and lifespan ( of course that diet is also important , but not more than exercise ).
Click to expand...

It is not about what it can "give you"

It's about what it can TAKE AWAY.

<Y2JSmirk>

I'm sorry for your loss. I assume with your cousin being 29 that you are similarly young.

I promise you that diet is WAY way more important than exercise. The skinny person who doesn't workout will live decades longer than the fatty that lifts.

Exercise is the EASY part.
You will see as you get older.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is not about what it can "give you"

It's about what it can TAKE AWAY.

<Y2JSmirk>

I'm sorry for your loss. I assume with your cousin being 29 that you are similarly young.

I promise you that diet is WAY way more important than exercise. The skinny person who doesn't workout will live decades longer than the fatty that lifts.

Exercise is the EASY part.
You will see as you get older.
Click to expand...
Actually it has been proven that fat people that are fit underneath the fat are healthier than weak skinny people (or weak people in general , because muscles are a very important organs for glucose disposal , insulin resistance etc. Not to mention bone density that get's stronger with exercise or cardiovascular efficiency ).
I am 34 years old.
 
Laza cds mma said:
Actually it has been proven that fat people that are fit underneath the fat are healthier than weak skinny people (or weak people in general , because muscles are a very important organs for glucose disposal , insulin resistance etc. Not to mention bone density that get's stronger with exercise or cardiovascular efficiency ).
I am 34 years old.
Click to expand...

You seem to have your mind made up.

You are definitely wrong though.

Bad diet is the express lane to early death.

"Fat but fit" is largely a myth and a dangerously misunderstood one at that. People see Daniel Cormier and then assume their fat relative who goes to the gym twice a month to look at his phone is gonna be fine. That's not reality it's just a lie people tell themselves to feel better.

If you want to live long, get your diet in check AND train your body. If you can only do one, get your diet under control.
 
Last edited:
I think you need both, promote & enhance the other, lifestyle wise.
Which is more important the heart or lungs? type deal.

Peter Attia MD, states that V02 max & strength levels, muscle mass are the biggest predictors of longevity.
That said, one would have or most likely to be on pretty healthy diet I would think, to make sure all markers are in check. It's pre requisite as well.

https://peterattiamd.com/how-does-vo2-max-correlate-with-longevity/

 
Last edited:
giphy-17.gif


This should be all of us, before every post
 
jeff7b9 said:
There ya go.

I was hoping you would come to accept reason!
Click to expand...
vo2max.jpg
Mortality risks when comparing fit people to unfit people , also smokers to non smokers , diabetics to non diabetics etc.
Now find me the one with these kind of numbers when it comes to diet :)
 
First things first, RIP. Sorry to hear that.

Before anything though, get your diet in order. If you eat like a jackass then you will need to spend a monumental amount of time exercising just to compensate for your terrible diet. If you eat properly then of course you still need to exercise for cardio and strength but you can be smart about it and far more efficient.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Before anything though, get your diet in order. If you eat like a jackass then you will need to spend a monumental amount of time exercising just to compensate for your terrible diet. If you eat properly then of course you still need to exercise for cardio and strength but you can be smart about it and far more efficient.
Click to expand...
<PlusJuan>
 
Sweater of AV said:
First things first, RIP. Sorry to hear that.

Before anything though, get your diet in order. If you eat like a jackass then you will need to spend a monumental amount of time exercising just to compensate for your terrible diet. If you eat properly then of course you still need to exercise for cardio and strength but you can be smart about it and far more efficient.
Click to expand...
Thank you :) Yes both are important.
 
I think the one thing that was not focused on yet was that your cousin is a truck driver. Unfortunately that is one of the worst jobs to lead a healthier lifestyle. You're talking about a job where you sit and drive for 8 to 14 hours a day depending on this or that situation. On top of that you have to be careful of asshole drivers so the stress can be next level. After enough driving offenses no decent company will put you on.

I don't want to speak for your cousin but I don't want to think it was only exercise. It was numerous things. Unfortunately if you drive through most small towns in America you're not going to get any decent quality food much less a quality gym. Hell, there are some counties in America that don't even have decent parks where you can do basic exercise.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,897
Messages
56,015,891
Members
175,031
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top