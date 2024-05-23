“D.C. is a playing field. You’ve got to be on the field playing the game. I don’t see too many African diplomats on the field,”

African diplomats say they’d like to be more prominent in the U.S. capital, but that, above all, they lack the resources.

Many of their embassies have just a handful of diplomats. Those diplomats often are underpaid; some take side jobs in Washington such as Uber or delivery drivers, or even at gas stations, according to a current and a former State Department official familiar with the issue.

We’re talking about a continent of 54 countries — more than a fourth of the world’s nations. In theory, there should be strength in such a number, but in reality there’s not much unity.

Rwanda, South Africa and Kenya were mentioned by Africa watchers as among the more robust diplomatic performers.

“I have colleagues who have no interest in attending any events, but they’re very impactful in terms of what it is they’re delivering for their countries,”

In reality, it’s probably better to ask a think tanker you met at a party for the undersecretary’s WhatsApp number.

Some African diplomats are severely restricted by orders from their bosses back home. Those bosses also can further disempower their diplomats by spending — often scarce — resources on expensive Washington lobbyists instead of strengthening their embassies

Sometimes the lobbyists are hired to carry out some of the shadier work

“You have to get out and get that attention,”