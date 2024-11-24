Affliction impressions

Two of my all time favorite events. Was a genuine American progression of PRIDE (with shitty US rule set, though). The cards were stacked. The UFC didn't have the stranglehold it would enjoy just a few years later, and these cards were about the best collections of non-UFC fighters that anyone could assemble, at the time. A lot of memorable moments and situations on those cards. Obviously Fedor besmirching two men who'd previously held the UFC HW title, and who were still top 10 at the time, Arlovski I believe was still #2 (that was almost half my lifetime ago, so may have been a tad further down, but was definitely top 5). We saw the return of Vitor Belfort back to his true form, genuinely murdering Matt Linland and Terry Martin in the ring. We saw Josh Barnett continue to show why so many believed he'd be the first to truly defeat Fedor. We saw Lil Nog continue to make us question the UFC's decision making by not signing him (which they ultimately did, at a point when he was already on the slide and no longer the fighter he was). We saw Donald Trump at an event that was unrelated to the UFC. And we saw Megadeth.



I appreciated that they took the PRIDE route, as far as making a spectacle of the cards. Big ramps and memorable entrances. The production itself shat all over the UFCs, Trump's funding put to good use. Really wish it hadn't unraveled bc of Barnett's drug failure, bc I'd have continued watching. It had all of the aesthetic that I appreciate, and a truly solid roster. I suppose that the fighters at least dispersed thereafter and made names for themselves in other solid organizations. Strikeforce probably wouldn't have been what it became if not for Affliction eating shit, and DREAM got a couple of those guys, as well. And, obviously, several of those fighters ultimately either returned to or debuted in the UFC. Affliction's foray into hosting cards was brief, but, ultimately, a watershed moment for the sport.