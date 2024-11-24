Affliction impressions

HHJ
Is your name Israel Adesanya?
@plutonium
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2004
- Messages
- 155,732
- Reaction score
- 129,121
I know not everyone was around when Affliction's 2 events were a thing, but for those who were, what was your thinking at the time?
If you werent there at the time but checked it out later what did you think?
It ran concurrent with an independent organization (WWMMA) push to start their own independent title which could be defended in multiple organizations. A push for a more boxing style championship. I think when Afflcition tanked, they basically gave it up, and Fedor losing a few yrs later didnt help matters if they hadnt.
But the presentation was cool, it was in a ring and had a great roster. They did have cool bands play too but i never really been into mixing live music with fight events, I just want to see the fights.
So what were your thoughts?
If you werent there at the time but checked it out later what did you think?
It ran concurrent with an independent organization (WWMMA) push to start their own independent title which could be defended in multiple organizations. A push for a more boxing style championship. I think when Afflcition tanked, they basically gave it up, and Fedor losing a few yrs later didnt help matters if they hadnt.
But the presentation was cool, it was in a ring and had a great roster. They did have cool bands play too but i never really been into mixing live music with fight events, I just want to see the fights.
So what were your thoughts?