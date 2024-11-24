Affliction impressions

What were your Affliction impressions?

  • I liked everything about it and wish it could have continued

    Votes: 5 50.0%

  • Was cool, but could do without the bands

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • Was cool, but UFC. Everybody in UFC.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Thought it sucked.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
HHJ

HHJ

Is your name Israel Adesanya?
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
155,732
Reaction score
129,121
I know not everyone was around when Affliction's 2 events were a thing, but for those who were, what was your thinking at the time?

If you werent there at the time but checked it out later what did you think?

It ran concurrent with an independent organization (WWMMA) push to start their own independent title which could be defended in multiple organizations. A push for a more boxing style championship. I think when Afflcition tanked, they basically gave it up, and Fedor losing a few yrs later didnt help matters if they hadnt.

But the presentation was cool, it was in a ring and had a great roster. They did have cool bands play too but i never really been into mixing live music with fight events, I just want to see the fights.


So what were your thoughts?

 
An org that seemed to respect the fighters. I liked it. Loved that it was in a ring. It had a big 'spectacle' feel. UFC needs a competitor, I wish they did not sink.

They were exciting times.



3221002965_7ff86725c9_z.jpg


FJ4lEqyXsAo9r_z.jpg




4793bb12-5847-4758-9622-1d832582b472.jpeg



fedor-sylvia.jpg



20080723022614_IMG_1698.JPG


20080723022615_IMG_1709.JPG
 
Last edited:
Two of my all time favorite events. Was a genuine American progression of PRIDE (with shitty US rule set, though). The cards were stacked. The UFC didn't have the stranglehold it would enjoy just a few years later, and these cards were about the best collections of non-UFC fighters that anyone could assemble, at the time. A lot of memorable moments and situations on those cards. Obviously Fedor besmirching two men who'd previously held the UFC HW title, and who were still top 10 at the time, Arlovski I believe was still #2 (that was almost half my lifetime ago, so may have been a tad further down, but was definitely top 5). We saw the return of Vitor Belfort back to his true form, genuinely murdering Matt Linland and Terry Martin in the ring. We saw Josh Barnett continue to show why so many believed he'd be the first to truly defeat Fedor. We saw Lil Nog continue to make us question the UFC's decision making by not signing him (which they ultimately did, at a point when he was already on the slide and no longer the fighter he was). We saw Donald Trump at an event that was unrelated to the UFC. And we saw Megadeth.

I appreciated that they took the PRIDE route, as far as making a spectacle of the cards. Big ramps and memorable entrances. The production itself shat all over the UFCs, Trump's funding put to good use. Really wish it hadn't unraveled bc of Barnett's drug failure, bc I'd have continued watching. It had all of the aesthetic that I appreciate, and a truly solid roster. I suppose that the fighters at least dispersed thereafter and made names for themselves in other solid organizations. Strikeforce probably wouldn't have been what it became if not for Affliction eating shit, and DREAM got a couple of those guys, as well. And, obviously, several of those fighters ultimately either returned to or debuted in the UFC. Affliction's foray into hosting cards was brief, but, ultimately, a watershed moment for the sport.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
HHJ said:
I know not everyone was around when Affliction's 2 events were a thing, but for those who were, what was your thinking at the time?

If you werent there at the time but checked it out later what did you think?

It ran concurrent with an independent organization (WWMMA) push to start their own independent title which could be defended in multiple organizations. A push for a more boxing style championship. I think when Afflcition tanked, they basically gave it up, and Fedor losing a few yrs later didnt help matters if they hadnt.

But the presentation was cool, it was in a ring and had a great roster. They did have cool bands play too but i never really been into mixing live music with fight events, I just want to see the fights.


So what were your thoughts?

Click to expand...

But yeah come over and watch anytime bud will just have to dig the fuckers out of the box again. image.jpg
 
Affliction never really had enough steam for me to get hyped about it

But i absolutely loved Strikeforce. It was awesome having an org actually compete with ufc. I was all about that shit.

And literally nobody else was. This entire forum was so pro ufc at the time people just talked mad trash about strikeforce or any organization that wasn't ufc.

These days the fans have slowly turned on the ufc which is funny to me.. because I like Dana and co alot more than I did back then.
 
I wonder whatever happened to that WAMMA title belt
 
Pliny Pete said:
I wonder whatever happened to that WAMMA title belt
Click to expand...
I think they did away with it when Affliction folded, since Strikeforce had their own belt.
 
HHJ said:
I think they did away with it when Affliction folded, since Strikeforce had their own belt.
Click to expand...

No, I mean I wonder what happened to the actual physical belt, I wonder who has it
 
Loved them, but knew they would go broke from the fighter pay alone, but they brought a certain spectacle feel. Glad we got to see Fedor go against two UFC champs successively in a roped ring.

I've enjoyed every org that's popped up at least once, from the gold in Strikeforce and WEC, to the weird in YAMMA pit fighting and Team Fighting FC, to the deranged in King of the Streets and Backyard Beefs.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Loved them, but knew they would go broke from the fighter pay alone, but they brought a certain spectacle feel. Glad we got to see Fedor go against two UFC champs successively in a roped ring.

I've enjoyed every org that's popped up at least once, from the gold in Strikeforce and WEC, to the weird in YAMMA pit fighting and Team Fighting FC, to the deranged in King of the Streets and Backyard Beefs.
Click to expand...
DONT FORGET MUSIN
 
I honestly don't even remember the bands I have smoked a lot of weed since then who played?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,148
Messages
56,564,755
Members
175,283
Latest member
garanhão italiano

Share this page

Back
Top