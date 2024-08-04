Aerosmith called it a day?

Been killing it for decades with SO Much killer music, Aerosmith Rocks is Awesome, every tune Rocks!

“Back in the Saddle”
Inspired by country crooner Gene Autry’s “Back in the Saddle Again,” Douglas wanted Tyler to use the image as a metaphor for the band's quick return.
“Steven went into the stairwell for two hours," Douglas said in Walk This Way, "and came back with reams of paper with ideas on them, and we cut the vocals.”
Douglas placed a shotgun microphone 10 inches away from Tyler's mouth to capture his notorious screams. The singer then started playing with the effects on the device, and moved his head so he’d be singing under or above it at different points, resulting in a raspy and in-your-face delivery.

They probably could've kept going with Steven lip syncing, so respect for choosing to call it quits instead. It's been a pretty good run.

While they were mostly known for their catchy 80's and 90's ballads, 70's Aerosmith were best Aerosmith.





 
I saw them in concert back in the early 2000s, and it was terrible. They screwed up enough on Sweet Emotion that they stopped the song. Steven Tyler just sat on a stool for most of the concert.
That concert ruined Aerosmith for me.

When I've told that story, some people tried to justify it "because they were old." But KISS was the next act, and they fucking rocked.
 
I thought Aerosmith died in the late 90s. What a shit band but loved those videos with Alicia Silverstone and his daughter in my teens.
 
Alas, my friends, it seems the trend of the day among the super bands (e.g. Kiss, etc.) or should I say they were just getting old and tired to be on the road forever !!! 'Smith was one of the top U.S. bands out there together with Kiss, Grand Funk (Railroad), Grateful Dead, Steve Miller Band, etc.
Aerosmith gave us some really cool vibes down the line and I thank Steve, Joe and the boyZ for this. My fav 'Smith tune ever has gotta be Toys in the Attic....nothing beats that somewhat dark matter emitted by this song.
 
All that guy ever did was a make a hot daughter and look like a hospice lesbian for like 30 years. Not gonna miss a thing
 
