Aerosmith called it a day?

Alas, my friends, it seems the trend of the day among the super bands (e.g. Kiss, etc.) or should I say they were just getting old and tired to be on the road forever !!! 'Smith was one of the top U.S. bands out there together with Kiss, Grand Funk (Railroad), Grateful Dead, Steve Miller Band, etc.
Aerosmith gave us some really cool vibes down the line and I thank Steve, Joe and the boyZ for this. My fav 'Smith tune ever has gotta be Toys in the Attic....nothing beats that somewhat dark matter emitted by this song.