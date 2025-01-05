Adopting different accents?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,287
Reaction score
2,146
Throughout my life my accent has changed. I grew up in east coast but started to speak a bit with a drawl when I lived in the South for a few years. Then when I started living abroad I ended up hanging out with mostly Californians and I picked up the way they speak, which makes people think I'm from California even though I never lived there. My southern accent comes out more when I hang out with southerners.

Now that I've been more exposed to English speakers from different countries, I ended up adopting things from then. I say "mate" more now. To non-English people, I can do a pretty good "general" English accent now but English people can tell that I'm faking it.

But no matter how long I've been away from the states, I still default to a general American accent. But it's fun to mess around with different accents. The South African accent is a really fun one.

Has anyone successfully learned how to speak with a different accent?
 
I lost some of my accent by moving to alberta, I think I have interacted with a half dozen french speakers in the last 20 years I bet if I heard a recording of myself from back then I would not recognize myself
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fedorgasm
Singers don't have accents, except these guys
2
Replies
36
Views
909
Thrawn33
Thrawn33
GolovKing
What's up with rich American people having quasi British accents in movies?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
mozfonky
mozfonky

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,763
Messages
56,736,600
Members
175,383
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top