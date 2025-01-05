Adopting different accents?

Throughout my life my accent has changed. I grew up in east coast but started to speak a bit with a drawl when I lived in the South for a few years. Then when I started living abroad I ended up hanging out with mostly Californians and I picked up the way they speak, which makes people think I'm from California even though I never lived there. My southern accent comes out more when I hang out with southerners.



Now that I've been more exposed to English speakers from different countries, I ended up adopting things from then. I say "mate" more now. To non-English people, I can do a pretty good "general" English accent now but English people can tell that I'm faking it.



But no matter how long I've been away from the states, I still default to a general American accent. But it's fun to mess around with different accents. The South African accent is a really fun one.



Has anyone successfully learned how to speak with a different accent?