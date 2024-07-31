Adesanya is gonna probably get another highlight finish against DDP

Shay Brennan
He already had the height and reach advantage, but now it seems that he will be bigger than ever at MW.
Adesanya simply has a skillset that is really bad for DDP.
He's gonna have to get in close if he wants to win this fight. He's not gonna beat Adesanya at range.
He also doesn't have the boxing to replicate what Strickland did.
If Adesanya counters him with a hook, especially now that he's bigger, DDP is getting knocked out just like Whittaker, Costa and Alex.
