Adesanya is gonna probably get another highlight finish against DDP

I kind of go back and forth on this one.



I think it depends on what Izzy shows up.



If his timing is on, he should be able to counter and catch Dricus at range, particularly when DuPlessis does that blitz where he often times stretches way out and leaves his chin up.



But if Izzy has been affected by the Strickland domination, he could be reticent to pull the trigger. In that scenario, Dricus may bully him to a decision.



I kind of lean towards Izzy being back on point and Dricus style being tailor made for his counter attacks though.



Should be an entertaining scrap regardless.