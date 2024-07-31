Adesanya is gonna probably get another highlight finish against DDP

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,506
Reaction score
4,225
He already had the height and reach advantage, but now it seems that he will be bigger than ever at MW.

Adesanya simply has a skillset that is really bad for DDP.

He's gonna have to get in close if he wants to win this fight. He's not gonna beat Adesanya at range.
He also doesn't have the boxing to replicate what Strickland did.

If Adesanya counters him with a hook, especially now that he's bigger, DDP is getting knocked out just like Whittaker, Costa and Alex.
 
It would be silly to doubt DDP at this point. He has good grappling and a decent chin. As long as his coaches/team have SOMETHING to do against adesanyas tippy tappy leg kicks it's going to be a long night for Izzy. When Izzy cant work off of those he does not look like the same fighter.
 
I think it will be closer than Sean vs Izzy was but I tihnk DDP will really get up in Izzy's face and not give him a lot of room to work at range, where he's best.

DDP will get hit more than Sean did I think but the pressure DDP puts on with his toughness will probably make things difficult for Izzy.
 
DDP's got pretty long reach, proficient kicking game, ability to fight from both stances, above average wrestling, good bjj, and a great chin. That makes him a tough match up even for prime izzy. Against a 35 year old version of izzy who has been taking time off after a embarrassing loss???

Gotta side with the more diverse, more powerful, younger, and more durable fighter in DDP. I think he'll keep his high guard up and walk izzy down, get in his grill and make things dirty. Probably gets some decent ground work done at some point, too.
 
Last edited:
This is one of those fights where you have to assume Izzy has the technical advantage on paper.

But its tough to say where his head's at and how he feels. Assuming it's accurate that we're going to see an UBERIzzy, why did he feel compelled to bulk up? How is the extra weight effecting his movement? After 5 years on top and 2 title fight losses does he still want it as bad?
 
I'm done overlooking DDP.

He comes to fight every time and won't bother waiting at Izzys preferred range. He will march Izzy down and bully him and Izzy will have to catch him clean on the way in without the benefit of dictating range or pace

Also... Izzy is getting old and has been sleeping in silk sheets for a LONG time.
 
I kind of go back and forth on this one.

I think it depends on what Izzy shows up.

If his timing is on, he should be able to counter and catch Dricus at range, particularly when DuPlessis does that blitz where he often times stretches way out and leaves his chin up.

But if Izzy has been affected by the Strickland domination, he could be reticent to pull the trigger. In that scenario, Dricus may bully him to a decision.

I kind of lean towards Izzy being back on point and Dricus style being tailor made for his counter attacks though.

Should be an entertaining scrap regardless.
 
I've said this before but I think Strickland is the only one that can dodge Dricus' weird ass punches. He does not fight like you are supposed to and overextends, which makes it so he can hit people where they would normally be safe. I see it working on Izzy well.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I'm done overlooking DDP.

He comes to fight every time and won't bother waiting at Izzys preferred range. He will march Izzy down and bully him and Izzy will have to catch him clean on the way in without the benefit of dictating range or pace

Also... Izzy is getting old and has been sleeping in silk sheets for a LONG time.
Click to expand...
Did you see what Strickland's passive striking did to DDP's face. DDP will need to take him to the ground and grapple for most of the match to win.
 
(all the quotes)

It really depends on how he shows up.
Izzy's striking is super accurate; but we're going to have to see how he deals with the Afrikaner's ground game.
Chubi said:
I'm not saying DDP will win, but he guy clearly beats the odds everytime.
Click to expand...

Dude definitely doesn't choke..

jx820 said:
But its tough to say where his head's at and how he feels. Assuming it's accurate that we're going to see an UBERIzzy, why did he feel compelled to bulk up? How is the extra weight effecting his movement? After 5 years on top and 2 title fight losses does he still want it as bad?
Click to expand...
Izzy has always been extremely light on his feet.
More mass might affect his weight cut, though.

Re motivation: I'm not going to look it up; but he has spoken before in terms of video game bosses.
He may very well have considered Pereira (after JBJ's move to HW) to be "the final boss;" because he sure as h-ll didn't show up when he defended against Strickland.
Urluberluu said:
DDP will get hit but he will hit Izy more and harder
Click to expand...
Not sure about this since Izzy is significantly more technical.
DDP's strength will very likely play a factor, though.
CatchtheseHands said:
DDP is very durable. I doubt Izzy is finishing him unless DDP decides to do something stupid.
Click to expand...
While I wouldn't be surprised, your take is solid and is quite likely.
It'd be interesting to see how it'll affect the former champ if DDP is able to eat Izzy's best shots early.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lerobshow
Izzy can't stand the shine that Alex is getting
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
6K
Wonderfight
Wonderfight
TerraRayzing
is DDP the best trash talk in current UFC?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Mike JV
Mike JV
Unheralded Truth
Media Chael Sonnen on how "the show moves on" and DDP shouldn't be allowed to dictate his division
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
sanguinius
sanguinius
Substance Abuse
Israel Adesanya Gives His Pick for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa Fight
Replies
13
Views
1K
fizzlehiss
fizzlehiss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,043
Messages
55,949,724
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top